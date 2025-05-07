Cowboys gift Eagles another Jalen Hurts weapon thanks to George Pickens

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off one of the most dominant seasons in NFL history, and folks didn't realize it was happening until it was over. Philly was well-respected, but few folks projected them to make the Super Bowl at the onset of the playoffs — much less to outclass the 15-win Kansas City Chiefs as thoroughly as they did.

Things will look and feel different next season, but Howie Roseman is always a fiend for talent on the margins. Now, with former in-state rival George Pickens on his way to the Dallas Cowboys via trade, another low-cost, high-upside weapon becomes available to the Eagles. He even comes with a Cowboys revenge narrative. That player is Amari Cooper.

Cooper spent the best years of his career in Dallas, but he was offloaded to the Cleveland Browns in 2022. Cooper put a couple productive years under his belt in Cleveland, but that team was mostly aimless. He wound up in Buffalo midway through the 2024 campaign to finish out his contract as a B-side weapon for Josh Allen.

Now a free agent, there appears to be real buzz around the possibility of Cooper taking his talents to the City of Brotherly Love. Philadelphia is ranked as one of the best fits for the veteran wideout according to NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

Eagles could bolster WR room with Amari Cooper after Cowboys opt for George Pickens trade

"Howie Roseman deserves the 'Dynasty Patriots Treatment,' wherein every available free agent or trade target is linked to his Eagles," Patra writes. "The two-time Super Bowl-winning GM isn't shy about adding veteran depth -- see Julio Jones, 2023 -- and Philly's drop-off behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith is steep."

Beyond a simple alignment of need and opportunity, the Eagles can give Cooper something only a handful of teams can: a chance to win the Super Bowl. Right now, Philly remains the odds-on favorites to repeat as champs next season. That is often easier said than done, but Philly continues to round out its defense with promising, up-and-coming talent. The offense will produce so long as Saquon Barkley keeps on keeping on.

There was "mutual interest" between the Cowboys and Cooper as recently as yesterday, but it seems like Pickens was the priority. With Dallas' WR room filling up, Cooper surely wants to land with a contender. He would be a distant third option to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in Philadelphia, but Cooper should see the field plenty and benefit from the luxurious depth of talent around him.

Cooper is 30 years old, so there ought to be something left in the tank. He went for 1,250 yards and and five touchdowns just two years ago in Cleveland. Last season was a bit wonky due to injuries and a midseason team change, but Cooper can still impact winning in a meaningful way. Put him in a situation where defenses are always keyed in on Brown and Smith, and Cooper is bound to get open and generate some big plays.

This is a perfect opportunity for the Eagles to add a low-risk weapon that also serves as a potential revenge narrative against their most hated rivals in Dallas. Make it happen.