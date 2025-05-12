Cowboys gifted another bold trade to steal NFC East crown from Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys were not the least bit good last year, but that was last year and this is now. While their first-round pick of former Alabama Crimson Tide guard Tyler Booker was a massive reach at No. 12 in the 2025 NFL Draft, they could really change the narrative of their offseason by orchestrating a trade for this star edge rusher. Could the Cowboys be in the mix to potentially land Trey Hendrickson?

Well, Dallas plays in the opposite conference of Cincinnati, so that helps. While they still have Micah Parsons under contract and at the peak of his powers, somehow landing Donovan Ezeiruaku at No. 44 in the second round of the draft was nothing short of a steal. The former Boston College star should look right at home in Dallas. As far as Hendrickson is concerned, the Cowboys will at least pay him...

Hendrickson is currently on a one-year deal with the Bengals for $21 million. He may be on the wrong side of 30, but he is coming off arguably his best season as a professional. Communication between his representation and the Cincinnati Bengals has been non-existent since the end of the draft. The Bengals always have and probably always will do things way differently. It is in their nature.

If Dallas ended up giving Cincinnati some $21 million in assets, how good could the Cowboys be?

Trey Hendrickson can make Dallas Cowboys defense even more powerful

Look. Dallas is far from a perfect team. Every other team in the NFC has played in their conference's title bout more recently than the Cowboys. That being said, there are few things that can transform a football team more than an absolutely ferocious pass rush. The menacing combination of Ezeiruaku, Hendrickson and Parsons could have every NFC contender's collective heads spinning. It is enough?

Trading for George Pickens gives Dak Prescott the No. 2 wide receiver he needs to live up to his new contract. Prescott shrinks in big moments, whereas Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels rise to the occasion. In short, Dallas needs a cultural overhaul to finally get out of its own way. That being said, it is hard to stop a great pass rush.

Overall, Dallas should be among the teams seriously vying for Hendrickson's service. Frankly, he could make every team he joins better simply upon arrival. While most of the teams I have tied Hendrickson to are what I deem to be NFC contenders, Dallas can make up some serious ground with this acquisition. If they want to win one more Super Bowl for Jerry Jones, I would argue just go for it.

This trade may not get the Cowboys firmly past the Eagles, but it would most certainly close the gap.