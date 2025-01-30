Cowboys gifted Brian Schottenheimer something Mike McCarthy was never afforded
By John Buhler
It was always about control. Always has been, always will be, for as long as Jerry Jones has a breath in his body and a pulse in his trigger finger. The Dallas Cowboys let Mike McCarthy coach out the final year of his contract, left him in limbo for about a week after the season ended, only to finally move on from him. His successor was his offensive coordinator from the last few years: Brian Schottenheimer.
This is no slight on Schotteneheimer, who has certainly paid his dues to get the opportunity of a lifetime. He may have a late, famous father, but he has been a well-respected offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in the NFL for the better part of two decades now. Unfortunately, he was never going to be a serious candidate to take over any of the other 31 other NFL franchises either.
So why are people losing the last little bit of their minds over this hiring? Did they not want to punt McCarthy to the moon years ago? Well, both can be true. This has everything to do with Jones providing Schottenheimer something never really afforded McCarthy in the end, which was the job security of a multi-year contract. For Schottenheimer, these are golden handcuffs he proudly wears.
People are missing the big picture here. This is one and the same. It is only a different type of control.
Brian Schottenheimer gets the contract Mike McCarthy always wanted
No, I am not going to say McCarthy deserved another contract to lead the Cowboys because he did not. This is not a serious franchise. It has not been one since Troy Aikman retired. While everybody is screaming themselves Tom Coughlin purple over the utter audacity of Jones, just know that he loves this more than seeing America's Team ever win another Super Bowl. His is the tyrant of the NFC East.
See, Jones forcing McCarthy to coach out of the final year of his contract was every bit about control as it was having him come over for a sleepover prior to getting the job some five years ago. For Schottenheimer, he had to take this job. There were no other suitors, only the Cowboys. To him, this is an opportunity of a lifetime. For us, we all know this is four years of control Jones will have over him.
Surely, there are reasons why Schottenheimer has never gotten to lead his own team up to this point until now. We will find out why that is sooner rather than later next season. Being in the shadow of Mr. Martyball himself of Browns, Chiefs and Chargers lore is not easy, but it is Schottenheimer's reality. In a way, I think that gives Schottenheimer the best shot of success to be the leader the Cowboys need.
He will find ways to win games, while somehow making Jones believe that he is responsible for them.