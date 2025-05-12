Cowboys just got the spotlight again and NFL fans are furious

The NFL announced the opening game for the 2025 NFL season and it'll feature two familiar foes. While the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles were bound to be featured given tradition, their opponent was not set in stone. In recent years, the league has had the past season's Super Bowl winner face an upstart foe or their greatest competition, rather than a division rival. We wouldn't describe the Cowboys as either of those.

The Chiefs faced the Lions in 2023 and Ravens in 2024. Both are great examples of how the NFL used its influence to leverage its audience and give them a glimpse of what's to come. Dallas was downright dreadful last season and fired its coach in the offseason. Brian Schottenheimer has some potential and Dak Prescott is returning from injury, but the Cowboys don't stack up against the Eagles, even when compared to other teams within the NFC East like the Washington Commanders.

What the NFL proved on Monday morning is that Jerry Jones, not Roger Goodell, is really running this thing. Jones is all about ratings, and to his credit the Cowboys provide that. Whether its the army of Cowboys fans that watch Jones' team on a weekly basis or those who want to see them lose, Dallas games are some of the highest-rated NFL matchups every season. The NFL's 2025-26 opening game will surely provide that.

The NFL botched their season opener with Cowboys vs Eagles

One side-effect of liking professional football is that it's only a matter of time before the Cowboys are stuffed down your throat. If you made it this far, congratulations. NFL fans were furious Dallas got the call – and the spotlight – once again.

Great, another season of the Cowboys in primetime being shoved down our throats. — Joe Osborne (@JTFOz) May 12, 2025

should’ve been the commanders — Jesse (@d0wnsideofme) May 12, 2025

There were plenty more where that came from in replies directly to the NFL. Dallas has made some intriguing moves this offseason, including trading for wide receiver George Pickens just last week. Pickens, previously of the Steelers, can stretch the field with the best of them and is the perfect compliment to CeeDee Lamb.

The only problem with Pickens is his off-field behavior can be a bit erratic. There's a reason the Steelers were willing to trade a talented player from a premium position. Pickens is just 24 years old, after all, but he brings a lot of baggage with him.

In the end, Eagles fans are generally thrilled with this matchup if only because, on paper, it looks like a victory. That's not what the NFL's opening game is supposed to be about.