Cowboys late-round pick boldly claims he'll win Offensive Rookie of the Year

Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue is entering the NFL with a chip on his shoulder already making a bold prediction. Blue says he will win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The former Texas Longhorns standout, selected in the fifth round of last month’s draft, hasn’t even locked up the starter spot. But that didn’t stop him from firing up social media and sparking debates among fans.

Blue’s college resume is a cocktail of speed, versatility, and untapped upside. He racked up nearly 1,100 yards from scrimmage in his last year at Texas, showing off his dual-threat skills. Some may question Blue’s confidence especially not knowing the final depth chart but it’s the level of hubris you like to see if you’re a Cowboys supporter.

Jaydon Blue’s background and boldness

Jaydon Blue’s journey to Dallas ran straight through Austin, where he carved out a role for the Longhorns despite a crowded backfield. He posted 730 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns on just 134 carries in 2024, adding 368 receiving yards and six more scores on 42 catches. That is remarkable efficiency in limited snaps.

What sets Blue apart is his athleticism. He clocked a blistering 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the combine. At 5'9" and 196 pounds, he blends breakaway speed with enough size to bounce off defenders.

His bold Offensive Rookie of the Year claim was certainly jaw-dropping. It fits right in with Cowboys culture, a franchise built on swagger and self-belief. Some fans love the bravado; others see it as a stretch. Either way, it’s classic Cowboys since they are hardly ever boring.

Blue’s College Performance and draft profile

Blue’s stats at Texas tell the story of a back built for today’s game. Over three seasons, he totaled 1,161 rushing yards at 5.4 yards per carry with 11 touchdowns, plus 56 receptions for 503 yards and seven TDs. Arguably his biggest highlight came when Blue broke off a 77-yard TD run in the College Football Playoff.

Compared to other recent backs like Jahmyr Gibbs or Tony Pollard, Blue’s production stands out for its efficiency but not volume. Blue is already one of the fastest backs in the NFL, making him a home-run threat every time he touches the ball.

Cowboys running back competition

The Dallas backfield cupboard is fully stocked at the moment. After letting Rico Dowdle walk, the team signed veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, during the offseason. Fellow rookie Phil Mafah and third-year RB Deuce Vaughn are also in the mix along with Blue.

At this point no one is guaranteed anything, so this uncertainty leaves the door open for Blue. Dallas ranked just 27th in rushing last year, averaging an underwhelming100.3 yards per game. Blue’s fresh legs and breakaway speed could be exactly what this offense needs.

New head coach and former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer inherits a line upgraded through the draft and a backfield desperate for juice. Blue’s skill set, especially as a pass-catcher, should make him a good fit for multiple looks and screens. Expect Blue to be motioned all over the formation during training camps and the preseason. If Dallas leans into his strengths, he could thrive in a split-back arrangement or as the primary third-down back.

Challenges and advantages for Blue

Are there Obstacles ahead of Blue? Yes, there are plenty. The Cowboys’ running back committee is crowded. Blue’s college workload was lighter than workhorse status, which raises questions about durability. And if ball security issues continue to be an issue as they were at Texas, the vibe could change quickly toward Blue in Big D.

But Blue brings advantages few rookies possess. Top-end speed, proven receiving chops, and a knack for big plays. This Cowboys’ offense is set up for a playmaker to emerge from the shadows. So, why not Jaydon Blue?

Historic precedents and final outlook

Past Cowboys rookies have made bold claims and shown brash confidence before then delivering. Ezekiel Elliott led the league in rushing as a rookie. Parsons won Defensive Rookie of the Year. But the deck is stacked higher for Blue, given his draft slot and the recent trend of quarterbacks and wide receivers winning the award. Saquon Barkley was the last RB to win Offensive Player of the Year in 2018, with Alvin Kamara doing so the year before that.

As one of the new kids on the block in Dallas and a fifth-round pick, it’s going to be a tougher climb up that hill for Blue as opposed to a proven commodity like George Pickens, for example. Despite the issues in Pittsburgh, Pickens comes to Big D with three years of quality NFL production on his resume. Blue is just beginning to build his NFL resume and will need to fight for every touch along the way.