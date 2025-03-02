Cowboys have a leg up in Cooper Kupp trade rumors as Jerry Jones plays chess

The Dallas Cowboys are undergoing significant turnover this offseason. While much of the team’s roster will remain intact, Dallas lost many vital pieces of their coaching staff.

After parting ways with former head coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys waited an extended period of time before declaring a new head coach. Facing uncertainty, some Cowboys assistant coaches made lateral movements to join other teams while Jerry Jones twiddled his thumbs.

Former Cowboys defensive backs coach Al Harris joined the Bears staff as a defensive passing game coordinator. Harris became one of the most well-respected, young coaches in the league after developing players like DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis and Trevon Diggs. Cowboys special teams coordinator John "Bones" Fassel and assistant special teams coach Rayna Stewart joined the Tennessee Titans, while wide receivers coach Robert Prince left to join the Miami Dolphins.

There may be a silver lining to all of the turnover, however. As the Cowboys replenished their coaching staff under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, one particular hiring may prove to be particularly useful in recruiting a former Super Bowl MVP to Dallas.

Cowboys wide receivers coach could help recruit Cooper Kupp

The Cowboys are expected to be in the market for a No. 2 wide receiver to play alongside CeeDee Lamb. That could make them the ideal landing spot for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp if his price drops enough, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

The Cowboys hired former Oregon co-offensive coordinator Junior Adams as their wide receivers coach in early February, and he could prove to be the determining factor in acquiring Kupp from the Rams.

Kupp crossed paths with Adams during his time at Eastern Washington, where Adams was the wide receivers coach. Kupp called Adams “the best there is” and said that no other coach had a greater impact on him, per USA Today.

Four years ago, Kupp paced the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16), then capped off the triple-crown campaign with a Super Bowl MVP trophy. In the NFL, four years can seem like a lifetime. Kupp’s past three seasons have been interrupted by injuries, and he’s struggled to return to form.

The emergence of Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has made Kupp expendable, and Los Angeles informed the 31-year-old that they would be seeking to trade him this offseason. Kupp has two years remaining on his deal, but 2026 salary isn't guaranteed. Unless he's seeking a new contract, he could be viewed as a one-year stopgap while the Cowboys develop a younger, long-term player.