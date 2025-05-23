Cowboys linked to blockbuster trade to rob NFC rivals of All-Pro

The Dallas Cowboys have pulled off the biggest post-draft trade we've seen in the NFL offseason and now they might be posturing to make the second biggest as well. Rather than adding another player alongside George Pickens to help Dak Prescott and the offense, though, they now appear to be exploring something to help new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Namely, the Cowboys have now been connected to a potential trade with the Miami Dolphins for former All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported on-air on Friday that the Cowboys are among three teams currently known to be interested in trading for Ramsey, joined by the Los Angeles Rams and rival Washington Commanders in the mix.

Trading for Ramsey is a complicated matter given his contract situation. His cap hit is only $16.6 million this year but it balloons to $25 million next season and escalates to $36.1 million by the 2028 season. More importantly for any interested party like the Cowboys, though, the dead cap hit dramatically decreases after this season, dropping from $49.44 million in 2025 to $18.4 million next season and then only $11.7 million and $4.97 million in the final two years of the contract.

The cap-strapped Dolphins are motivated to move Ramsey because, not only has that aggressive move run its course, but they also need to free up the books as much as possible. And for the Cowboys, it's a move that could be doubly beneficial for their 2025 hopes.

Cowboys connected to Jalen Ramsey trade alongside Commanders, Rams

For starters, the Cowboys cornerback and secondary depth is a bit of a question right now given the uncertain health of Trevon Diggs. That's further complicated with third-round rookie Shavon Revel Jr. also still rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in his final college season. That's why we've seen Schottenheimer, Eberflus and the Dallas coaching staff have been experimenting early in OTAs, even giving DaRon Bland work in the slot.

Ramsey entering the fray, however, would turn a potential weakness into a strength, no matter when Diggs returns. It would afford the luxury of moving Bland to the slot or just being able to get the best combination out there. And to Ramsey's credit, even now in his 30s, he continues to be one of the best corners in the league, grading out as the 10th-best qualified cornerback in the NFL last season according to PFF ($).

Beyond that, though, the Cowboys would also be making sure that type of upgrade doesn't happen for the rival Commanders, a team in dire need of cornerback help as well, or the Rams. Both of those teams are quite relevant to Dallas in a big way for their playoff hopes. Obviously, Washington will have a say in the division and potentially in the wild card race as well. The Rams could too be in that wild card mix as well. Getting Ramsey over them could help separate the thin margins in that race.

What would a Jalen Ramsey trade cost the Dallas Cowboys?

The big question for Ramsey is what a trade would cost, especially since the Cowboys no longer have a 2026 third-round or sixth-round pick. However, the situation being about the Dolphins getting out from under the cornerback's contract ultimately would work in Dallas' favor.

Dallas would likely only have to send something like an early Day 3 pick in next year's draft and potentially get a pick-swap out of it even. Miami is motivated and, frankly, doesn't have much leverage because everyone in every NFL front office knows they want to trade the former All-Pro. That lack of leverage almost always leads to teams not having to pay a premium, especially depending on how much money they're willing to take from the deal.

While the Micah Parsons extension looming does complicate the money, I would be that the Cowboys could send a 2026 fifth-round pick or maybe a fourth-rounder if the Dolphins eat some of the cap hit and can get the deal done. In any case, as the vibe around Dallas continues to improve, imagine how much excitement would build if they add Ramsey to Pickens as two blockbuster offseason trade additions.