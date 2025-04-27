Cowboys linked to George Pickens in trade rumors ESPN couldn't hide

The Dallas Cowboys may finally be 'all-in', as owner Jerry Jones promised fans last offseason. Dallas didn't fill all their voids via the NFL Draft, and a trade could still be in the works now that the Cowboys rookie class is finalized. ESPN laid the groundwork for such a move in a column by Todd Archer on Sunday.

As Archer pointed out, the Cowboys hinted at "substantive trades" which could occur during or after the NFL Draft. During the draft, Dallas wasn't all that active, but there's still plenty of offseason left. Could a trade for Steelers wide receiver George Pickens be on the horizon?

Per Archer, "leading up to the draft, the Cowboys had discussions with an AFC North team regarding a veteran wide receiver, but nothing came to fruition, according to multiple sources." In terms of what has been reported, Pickens is the only AFC North receiver on the trade block. Of course there could be more going on behind the scenes that fans are not aware of, but on the surface, Pickens is the obvious target here.

Did ESPN hint at a George Pickens-Cowboys trade connection?

Dallas needs a wide receiver, too. Minus CeeDee Lamb, who is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, the Cowboys have done little to solidify the position. Jalen Tolbert and Kavontae Turpin would fight for the WR2 position next to Lamb if training camp started tomorrow. Thankfully for Dallas, that is not the case, and there is plenty of time between now and then to find a suitable target on the outside for Dak Prescott. That hasn't stopped the Cowboys from trying to hype up their receiver group, much to the chagrin of the fanbase.

"Those guys have potential to be a No. 2, but they're not there yet. They haven't done it. They haven't hit that level yet. And that's why we have had an interest in upgrading that room," Stephen Jones said. "But I think once you get to three, four, five -- the positions you try to fill -- I think that receiving corps checks all those boxes."

Pittsburgh media has already latched on to Dallas as a likely Pickens trade destination. Frankly, this could be an ideal fit for both sides. Pickens has caused plenty of headaches within the Steelers organization and has the potential to cause locker room chaos in any game he doesn't received enough targets. Arthur Smith's offense isn't exactly conducive to feeding two top wideouts.

In Dallas, Pickens would get the spotlight he deserves and plenty of opportunities, as Lamb frequently attracts double coverage. He's also far better than any other option the Cowboys currently have.