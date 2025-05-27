Cowboys linked to ideal Jourdan Lewis replacement with secondary questions growing

Several key metrics will tell you that the Dallas Cowboys had one of the NFL's worst secondaries in 2024. And now, they enter the upcoming campaign without a vital member of their defensive back room: Cornerback Jourdan Lewis.

After spending his first eight seasons as a pro with the Cowboys, Lewis signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. He cashed in on an improbable comeback last season from a career-threatening Lisfranc injury. Nonetheless, losing him marks a significant blow for "America's Team."

Knowing the void left by Lewis' departure, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton identified the Cowboys as a potential landing spot for veteran free agent Mike Hilton. And frankly, it's hard to think of a more mutually-beneficial pairing, especially with organized team activities (OTAs) underway.

Cowboys connected to ex-Bengals CB Mike Hilton as possible Jourdan Lewis replacement

As Moton notes, Hilton is among the league's premier and most consistent slot defenders. Yet, despite showing no signs of slowing down, age concerns have ostensibly factored into his still being available on the open market.

"Hilton turned 31 in March," Moton wrote. "Teams have shown they are hesitant to invest in older slot cornerbacks. However, the eight-year veteran hasn't shown any decline entering his ninth year."

Given how deeply invested Dallas is in its All-Pro corner tandem of DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs, retaining Lewis was always going to be difficult. Nevertheless, it doesn't change the fact that the 29-year-old jettisoning for the Jaguars created a massive need at the nickel spot. Hilton can seamlessly step into that role, which cannot be said for many of the current members of the Cowboys' group.

Bland can kick inside if needed, but his ball-hawking skill set is best-suited to line up on the outside. The same goes for Diggs, who will likely start 2025 on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) as he continues to deal with concerning knee issues. Incoming third-round rookie Shavon Revel Jr., offseason trade acquisition Kaiir Elam and Caelen Carson are also primarily boundary corners. See the problem here?

Meanwhile, Hilton is a well-rounded slot man and arguably an upgrade from Lewis. The ex-Cincinnati Bengal is above-average in coverage, elite at stopping the rush and can apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks from the back end of the defense. Pro Football Focus graded him as the top-rated run-stopping corner last season, and he also proclaimed himself "the best" blitzer in football, regardless of position.

Of course, the numbers don't tell the whole story, considering Bland and Diggs only played one game together this past year. But the Cowboys could desperately use someone of Hilton's archetype and pedigree to combat Lewis' exit.