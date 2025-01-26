Cowboys send mixed messages to Ashton Jeanty with Brian Schottenheimer hire
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer, of all possible head coaching candidates, on Friday. Dallas fans have had a few days to process that news, and the hire doesn't sound any better. Even Jerry Jones categorized the 10th head coach in Cowboys history as a career assistant. Yay?
It's far too early to conclude that Schottenheimer is a bad hire. He is an inexperienced one, but perhaps that's exactly what the Cowboys need – someone familiar with their offensive scheme who has built relationships in the building. Schottenheimer was ready for his next step, per Jones himself, and the Cowboys trust he'll lead them back to the postseason with a talented, healthy roster in 2025.
Prior to next fall, though, Dallas has some housecleaning to take care of. First, the Cowboys will fill out their coaching staff and prepare for the NFL Draft. The Cowboys hold the 12th pick in April's showcase. Dallas had been connected to running back Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State just a month ago, but recent mock drafts project the Cowboys passing on college football's leading rusher.
Cowboys send Ashton Jeanty mixed messages with Brian Schottenheimer hiring
Running backs are a dime a dozen these days, but thanks to standout seasons by Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley, the value of a true top-tier rusher is increasing by the game these days. If the Cowboys believe Jeanty can be one of those guys, they should select him at No. 12 if he's available. In early January, Jeanty reciprocated Dallas' interest in him, saying he'd "love to play for the Cowboys it would be like a dream come true.”
Dallas feels like home for Jeanty, but it's unclear if the Cowboys feel the same way. As for the role Schottenheimer plays in all of this. As The Athletic made clear following his hiring, Schottenheimer needs to establish the Cowboys identity on offense.
"Schottenheimer's...first year as coordinator in Dallas, Dak Prescott was the NFL’s MVP runner-up and CeeDee Lamb had a career year. However, last year showed how much things can falter without a reliable running game. Schottenheimer has presided over offenses that made running the ball a priority," Saad Yousuf wrote.
If running the ball is a priority in Dallas, then Schottenheimer has a problem. Beyond Rico Dowdle – who has yet to prove he should be a bell-cow at this level – the Cowboys backfield is barren. Selecting Jeanty would go a long way in solving that problem, though he is not the only elite back in this class.
Schottenheimer's hiring would seem to increase Jeanty's chances of going to Dallas, even if only by a slim margin. But as we've seen in the past with Jones-led teams, you never really know what he's capable of.