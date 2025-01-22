Cowboys ideal first-round pick would help Dak Prescott far more than Ashton Jeanty
Drafting Ashton Jeanty in the first round would give the Dallas Cowboys offense a nice jolt in 2025. That does not mean the talented running back is the ideal addition for Dak Prescott and his team in Round 1. Landing wide receiver Luther Burden III at No. 12 could be even more beneficial for an offense that needs some pop on the outside.
That's just what ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has the Cowboys doing in his latest mock draft. In fact, he has Jeanty falling all the way to No. 20 where the Broncos will stop his slide. Kiper acknowledges that Jeanty is a top-10 talent in his eyes but also reiterates his stance against spending first-round picks on running backs.
It's clear that the Cowboys need to add more weapons at wide receiver if Prescott is going to take another step forward as a quarterback. CeeDee Lamb gives Dallas a bona fide No. 1 receiver on the outside but last year's No. 2 receiver, Brandin Cooks, is a veteran heading to free agency. There's no guarantee that he will return to the team for another campaign.
Luther Burden III would help Cowboys offense far more than Ashton Jeanty
Burden may not be a classic, big-bodied receiver to win jump balls on the outside but he would give the Cowboys a dangerous threat in a different way. The former Missouri star's ability to turn himself from receiver to running back the moment the ball lands in his hands is an exceptional skill. It gives Burden the chance to turn short throws into explosive plays by slipping a tackle or two in the secondary.
If the Cowboys do go with Burden in Round 1, they will need to add another running back to their depth chart via alternate means. Rico Dowdle is also headed to free agency but Dallas should have the means to bring him back on a modest deal if they're so inclined. Pairing him with another running back who can be acquired later in the draft would be the wisest distribution of resources by Jerry Jones and his front office.
Jeanty will continue to be linked to the Cowboys until they make their first-round pick. Savvy fans will hope to see Dallas go with a more premium position with the No. 12 pick. Landing Burden in Round 1 would represent great value for the franchise.