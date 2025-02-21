Longtime Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin has reportedly informed the team of his plans to retire this offseason. After a spectacular 11-year career in the NFL with the only franchise he's ever known, his next stop is Canton, Ohio.

Remember when fans were enraged because the Cowboys selected Martin with the No. 16 pick in the 2014 draft over Johnny Manziel? Yeah, we don't either.

A nine-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro, Martin will be remembered as one of the most decorated offensive linemen in recent memory. He earned a spot on the league's 2010 All-Decades Team, cementing his status as one of the greatest in the sport. Dallas will undeniably miss him, but if it's any consolation, the 34-year-old hanging up the cleats helps the organization financially.

How much money can the Cowboys save with Zack Martin’s retirement?

After extending and restructuring his contract to shed payroll last offseason, three void years were attached to Martin's deal. However, choosing to retire means the bill is due early, leaving behind $26-plus million of dead money for the Cowboys, according to Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti. Fortunately, Dallas can divide the financial burden between 2025 and 2026 if they play their cards right.

Safe to assume the Cowboys will process this retirement after June 1st, splitting up the $26M+ of dead cap into $10.6M this season, $15.8M next. — Spotrac (@spotrac) February 20, 2025

Waiting until after June 1 to officially document Martin's retirement enables the Cowboys to spread the cap hit over the following two campaigns. In this scenario, Dallas would be on the hook for $10.6 million this coming season and $15.8 million the next, Ginnitti notes.

Dallas not owing all the funds up-front for Martin's decision to call it quits is ideal. Given their less-than-stellar financial situation, this preserves the little flexibility they currently have to address other holes on the roster. Moreover, it makes superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons' looming bank-breaking payday more palatable.

After undergoing season-ending ankle surgery this past December, Martin will ride off into the sunset with nothing left to prove. But the shoo-in Hall of Famer gave his Cowboys a parting gift by delivering on his promise about deciding to retire before free agency. He's making life for the Dallas front office significantly easier by disbursing the funds they owe him.