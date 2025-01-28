Cowboys news: Brian Schottenheimer gamble, rebuilding the coaching staff and more
By Criss Partee
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are ringing in 2025 with a shake-up that has the NFL world buzzing. Brian Schottenheimer has officially been introduced as the new head coach in Big D.
Known for his years as an assistant coach, many of which as an offensive coordinator, this is Schottenheimer's first head coaching gig. That means the Cowboys are also overhauling their coaching staff and have some recognizable names on their shortlist. So, this week we’re talking all about Jerry’s new coaching hire and more in the news.
Jerry Jones taking a gamble on Brian Schottenheimer as head coach
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is no stranger to taking bold risks and his decision to elevate Schottenheimer may be one of his biggest. Despite Schottenheimer’s lack of previous head coaching experience, Jones focused on his decades-long track record as offensive coordinator for NFL teams like the Seattle Seahawks, St. Louis Rams, New York Jets and of course, the Cowboys. The Schottenheimer legacy, as Brian is the son of legendary coach Marty Schottenheimer, surely played a role in the decision.
"We know what osmosis is and we know what Schotty grew up around," Jones said. "Frankly, from the standpoint of Schotty, those X hairs crossed. Schotty might never had been in our mirror, our view, had he not joined us to be with Mike as a consultant three years ago. … I’ve sat in handful of meetings with Schotty. I’ve listened. I’ve watched him. I’ve watched him have deference to his head coach. I’ve watched him have deference to experienced guys like [defensive coordinator Mike] Zimmer. … I’ve watched him bite his lip sometimes when he didn’t necessarily agree with that direction. But he bit his lip, as his daddy would have told him to bite your lip.
"You go around to the countless number of coaches that Schotty has served on staff with and been around. The countless players. How often do you have someone that has 25 years of working through the human relationship?" Jones added.
Brian Schottenheimer's coaching background
Schottenheimer began coaching in the NFL in 1997, serving as a Rams assistant coach. While his ability to lead an entire team as a head coach remains a mystery, his work with top-tier quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Andrew Luck should give Cowboys fans hope for a brighter future offensively.
The announcement of this hire drew mixed reactions. Some fans and media outlets have expressed skepticism, citing Schottenheimer's lack of experience leading a team. Others have pointed to his pedigree and deep understanding of the game as reasons for optimism. Social media platforms were filled with debates, highlighting the polarizing nature of this decision. The 2025 season will be the ultimate test of whether this gamble pays off or becomes another failure for Dallas.
Rebuilding the Cowboys coaching staff
Besides hiring a new head coach, the Cowboys are undergoing a significant restructuring of their coaching staff. Several departures opened key roles that need to be filled quickly. If Jones and the Cowboys are going to maximize Schottenheimer's potential, surrounding him with the best staff will be a huge part of any future success or failures that befall him.
The Cowboys are losing notable names, including wide receivers coach Robert Prince, who recently accepted a position with the Miami Dolphins. Mike Zimmer is out of the picture now and that means Dallas needs a new defensive coordinator. The Cowboys have shown interest in former Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus as Zimmer’s replacement. Former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, Nick Sorensen is a strong candidate to take over for John Fassel as special teams coordinator.
Dallas also needs a new offensive coordinator since Schottenheimer got promoted so that’s another one added to the ‘to-do’ list. It’s been reported that the Cowboys have requested to interview Atlanta Falcons tight end coach, Kevin Koger for their vacant OC role. The team could also stick with the same setup as last season where the head coach, in this instance Schottenheimer, would call plays instead of the OC. It should also be noted that Schottenheimer has never called plays for an NFL team.
"Mike [McCarthy] was going to call the plays if he were here," explained Stephen Jones. "Schotty wouldn’t have been here had Mike stayed and called the plays. [Schottenheimer] was ready to go somewhere, and he had opportunities to go call plays [elsewhere]."