Cowboys news: Dak is big mad, missing Dan Quinn, Jones family accident
By Criss Partee
Heading into Week 9 the Dallas Cowboys are coming off another bad loss and the frustration is beginning to show. Some are more vocal about it than others but it’s there, nonetheless. Add a couple of players praising their old coach in his new digs and a Jones family accident to the mix and it’s the usual dramatic week in Big D.
Cowboys news: Dak Prescott frustrated
Tell us something we didn’t know already. It’d be strange if Prescott wasn’t upset after his performance Sunday night against the 49ers. Another two interceptions which makes four such games this season. This has been a theme all year along with the offense being unable to get things going early in games.
"[I need to] not turn the ball over, period," Prescott said. "I don't have to be perfect, but I damn sure can't have the turnovers. I've just gotta eat that [first throw] and take that sack. And the second one was as boneheaded of an interception as I've had.”
This isn’t the first time folks in Dallas have heard a similar speech from Prescott. After just about any bad loss (and there have been plenty) Dak approaches the podium after the game and gives us the same thing about needing to be better and doing things differently.
"I tried to make a play and had too much confidence in myself at that moment. Probably should've just thrown it away. I wish I would've put some more heat on it to CeeDee, or just out of bounds. That one hurt, to start off the third quarter that way allowed them to get a touchdown there. Then look at the final score and a touchdown was the difference."
Ultimately, Prescott’s failures also fall onto the shoulders of Mike McCarthy, who runs the show from the sideline for this offense. A quarterback is an on-field extension of a team’s head coach. So, when the QB is unprepared or frazzled one can usually look toward the sideline and find the same thing. The Cowboys are a middling franchise this season that could end up missing the playoffs altogether.
"Me, personally, I'm frustrated," Prescott explained. "I'm frustrated with myself and my play. I know the rest of the guys are [too], sitting at 3-4, but I can tell you that nobody is shaken or giving up. Frustration is very high, but it's a long season. It's been a couple years, a couple times, the sh-t's frustrating. I've got to make the plays, period."
Micah Parsons & Trevon Diggs praise former coach
Given the way this Cowboys defense has looked this season under new defensive coordinator, Mike Zimmer, it’s no shock some of these players may still yearn for the days of old under former DC, Dan Quinn. The latter, currently leading the Washington Commander, who are in first place in the NFC East, pulled out a stunning last-second victory with a hail mary pass to defeat the Chicago Bears Sunday.
After witnessing Sunday’s heroics, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs had nothing but good things to say about the Commanders and especially Quinn.
"It'll be about confidence, bro," Diggs said. "Your coach putting that confidence in you, and he putting that battery in your back, you gonna go, every single time. You gotta have that coach that stands by you."
"And that's who Dan represents," Parsons said. "People don't realize how high morale he had the team. The spirit he gave the defense. The energy, what he kinda gave all the players. Shark week, fight night, showing us boxing clips of MFers getting knocked out."
Parsons has never been shy in expressing his level of respect for Quinn who was his first DC in the NFL. The fact is Parsons had great success immediately upon entering the league under Quinn's guidance. So, it’s easy to see why watching him leave was tough on these players during the offseason.
Jones family car accident
As Cowboys owner Jerry Jones prepared for Sunday’s showdown with San Francisco, members of his family traveling separately were in an accident outside of Levi’s Stadium, before kickoff. Their vehicle was struck by a rising barricade outside of the stadium. Luckily no one was seriously injured in the accident and the three passengers were able to attend the game, per Todd Archer ESPN:
“The second vehicle taking the Jones’ family, Charlotte Jones, Jerry Jones Jr. and Shy Anderson Jr., to tonight’s game was struck by a rising barricade outside Levi’s Stadium before kickoff. Charlotte and Jerry Jr. were evaluated by the team’s medical staff and are attending the game.”