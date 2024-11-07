Cowboys news: Dak's season could be over, Micah Parsons back, McCarthy embarrassed
By Criss Partee
As the “excitement” of trade deadline week subsides, everyone will settle back into the second half of the NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a third consecutive loss and desperately need to bounce back in Week 10. Unfortunately, this week’s opponent is probably their biggest rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, who currently own second place in the NFC East at 6-2. Besides sporting a 3-5 record, the Cowboys are dealing with a bunch of extra drama as usual.
Dak’s season could be over
That’s the word on the street anyway. After an MRI on Prescott’s hamstring, it’s been revealed that his tendon is partially torn off the bone. This injury is said to be longer than a four-week recovery period which means there’s a very good chance the $60 million quarterback will be headed for injured reserve.
Prescott went down against the Falcons Sunday and during the telecast, it was initially thought it was just a hand injury. Come to find out the hamstring is what actually kept Dak from returning as the Cowboys went on to lose, 27-21.
"Sources tell me the initial diagnosis is a partial avulsion of his hamstring tendon, which is partially torn off the bone, "Jane Slater of NFL Network reported. “I’m told it typically takes more than a four-week recovery. In some cases, they let it scar over, repair and then strengthen.”
"With that being said, Prescott is seeking other opinions which is why there is currently a reluctance to place him on IR or make any determinations about a timeline for return.''
Michah Parsons back on the field
From bad to much better news. Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons was back on the field in a limited capacity in practice, Tuesday. This is a big step in his return and everyone is hoping he’ll be good to go for Week 10 against at home against division rival Philadelphia.
Parsons has not suited up since injuring his ankle in Dallas’ Week 4 win over the New York Giants. Other than a couple of games the defense has been underwhelming all season and can use any help they can get at this point. Add the fact that Parsons is essentially playing for a contract extension and you know he’s ready to get back out there.
“You know my chance is high but we just trying to see how the practice week goes,” Parsons said. “See where the challenges are at, seeing what measures we got to take to see how we want to play this game.”
Dallas has been hit by the injury bug all season as they are still missing Demarcus Lawrence and DaRon Bland from the lineup with others like Eric Kendricks and Zack Martin sitting out practice. The Cowboys need to get back some of their heavy hitters if they are going to save the season.
Mike McCarthy embarrassed by actions during Falcons game
Not one person would disagree that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy should be embarrassed. However, they probably wouldn’t guess what he’s embarrassed about. During Sunday’s loss to Atlanta, McCarthy was caught slamming his tablet on the turf in frustration in a clip that has now gone viral.
“I’m embarrassed by it,” McCarthy said. “It’s something that at my age, clearly there is no excuse for. That’s not what I represent. I’m embarrassed as the leader of this team … That was definitely a moment that I wish I had back.”
Forget about the tablet and outburst, McCarthy should be apologizing and telling fans he’s embarrassed at the way this season has gone. Nobody cares about his age or McCarthy breaking a tablet his billionaire owner will replace immediately. Everything is begging to bubble at the surface and the frustration of this season is beginning to show.
Trevon Diggs had to apologize last week for his confrontation with a reporter outside the locker room following the loss to San Francisco. Whether it be from lackluster performance, underwhelming coaching or injuries, the frustration is evident on this team at many levels.
It seems McCarthy feels the end is near and the same can be said for his players. If forced to be honest, there probably aren’t many players in Dallas who think McCarthy will be back for year six. In the end, injuries will be used as an excuse but the Cowboys have looked subpar even in winning.