Cowboys news: Leading HC candidate, Dallas owns longest drought, Dak's gifts for team
By Criss Partee
Although the Dallas Cowboys 2024-25 campaign came to a painful end a couple of weeks ago, of course Jerry Jones’ franchise is still in the news constantly. They’re searching for a new head coach. The team just officially became the owners of the longest drought without a championship game appearance in the NFL and their quarterback is doubling as Santa Clause in his spare time. Apparently, it’s business as usual in Dallas.
New leading candidate for Cowboys head coaching vacancy
In case you hadn’t heard, there’s a new leader in the clubhouse for the Cowboys vacant head coaching position. No, it’s not Deion Sanders or even Kellen Moore. In fact, this candidate is already in-house. According to DraftKings, current offensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer is the betting favorite (-250) moving ahead of Moore on the betting site.
Anointing Schottenheimer as head coach would be the most Jerry Jones move ever, as he’d be able to pick and control the staff. Schottenheimer would be more of a figurehead than an actual coach running the team. But this is Jones’ Cowboys, so fans should be used to this. As the son of former NFL head coach, the late Marty Schottenheimer, Brian has NFL coaching in his blood. Many people don’t even realize that he’s been coaching in the NFL and college in some capacity since 1997.
Schottenheimer has been an OC for four different NFL teams including the Cowboys, Seahawks, Rams and Jets dating back to 2006. However, he hasn’t been a head coach, even with all that experience. Promoting Schottenheimer as the OC in 2023 felt uninspired, but if Jones were to make him the man in Big D, you could immediately double that notion.
Cowboys own longest drought in NFC
With the Washington Commanders making it to the NFC Championship game over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys are officially on the longest drought of having not made it to the game. It’s been 29 years since the Cowboys had the honor of making it to the conference title game.
At this point, each NFC franchise has reached the conference title game at least once since the Cowboys last appeared in Jan of 1996. Until this past weekend, Washington had not advanced to the NFC championship since the 1991 season. Now they’ve passed the dishonor onto their division rivals in Dallas. This is what doing it the Jerry Jones way has gotten the Cowboys. Years of ineptitude and not living up to the hype.
"[When] I bought the team, I think the first thing to come out of my mouth ... somebody asked, 'Did you buy this for your kids?' I said, 'Hell no. I bought it for me,'" Jones said earlier this month, h/t CBS Sports. "And I didn't buy an investment. I bought an occupation, and I bought something I was going to do.
"I was 46 [years old]. I bought something I was going to do for the rest of my life. That's what I'm doing. So, no. The facts are, since I have to decide where the money is spent, then you might as well cut all of the bullshit out. That's who's making the call anyways."
Dak Prescott in the giving mood
In the wake of losing their head coach, Cowboys players were gifted electric bike’s by team leader, Dak Prescott this week. Prescott partnered with Emoto Supply Company to supply his team with 85 custom Cake Makka electric motorcycles. That’s an extremely nice gesture after the season this team had finishing the year 7-10.
We’ve seen quarterbacks buy watches for offensive line members in the past or something similar, but this gift is something fun all the guys can enjoy during the offseason. It would be fun to see if Jerry Jones got one as well. I’m not too sure how that would play out but it would be quite the sight surely.
All players on the roster received a bike with their personal jersey number.