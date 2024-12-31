Cowboys news: Micah Parsons excuse, Irvin blasts McCarthy, Turpin calls out gameplan
By Criss Partee
Week 18 is upon us and for most of the NFL this is all she wrote for 2024. The Dallas Cowboys are one of those teams whose season finale will be the final scene of a highly disappointing campaign. After three consecutive postseason appearances, the Cowboys dropped the ball this year in every possible way.
This final week should be entertaining as usual with the Cowboys, especially when players like Micah Parsons start the week talking out of both sides of their mouths. Then we’ve got Cowboys legend Michael Irvin giving his view on the coaching situation for 2025. Plus a seemingly disgruntled wide receiver went hard on the Cowboys game plan following the loss to Philly in today's news roundup.
Micah Parsons had a baffling excuse for Week 17 blowout loss
Micah Parsons is never left speechless, but sometimes, it’s okay to not say everything that crosses one’s mind. Following Dallas’s loss to Philadelphia Sunday, Parsons spoke to reporters at his locker and kept rambling until he said something absolutely absurd.
“If you take away the scoreboard, it was really about five plays that decided this game," Parsons said.
The ramblings of a man who is fresh out of insightful things to say. Sometimes you’ve just got to stop when you’re behind. Apparently, Parsons had already blocked out the fact that Saquon Barkley rushed for 167 yards against his defense. Now he’s just saying anything and sounds ridiculous doing it.
Other than maybe the first quarter, the Cowboys didn’t do much of anything in this game.
Michael Irvin lets his feelings be known about Cowboys coaching situation
Michael Irvin and his former coach, Jimmy Johnson couldn’t be further apart on this one. Both legendary Cowboys have recently voiced their opinions on Mike McCarthy and his tenure in Dallas. While Johnson feels McCarthy “deserves” to come back and coach this team next season, Irvin isn’t on the same page.
"I just think it's time to go in another direction," Irvin said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "I hear this 'late surge' and maybe staying with Mike McCarthy. I'm not on that. I'm not on that bandwagon. What I believe is this team needs more discipline. I'm not saying Mike McCarthy is not a good coach, good X's and O's coach. But I think the team needs more discipline...You can't come in soft and then try to get tough. You got to come in tough and then, and then lighten up because then the guys will feel like they've earned some respect."
Irvin hit the nail on the head when he mentioned these Cowboys needing more discipline. But that can’t be blamed solely on McCarthy when players know they can go directly to the owner anytime they want. It’d be hard for most coaches to instill a higher level of discipline in this team as we’ve seen over the years. Only Johnson and Bill Parcells have been able to take any clear level of control over this team. But eventually, Jones’ meddling always gets in the way.
KaVontae Turpin critical of game plan against Eagles
Cowboys Return specialist KaVontae Turpin was not a fan of the team's game plan without No. 1 wideout, CeeDee Lamb on Sunday in Philly. Turpin was brutally honest following the 41-7 loss to their division rival. Turpin’s role has grown within the offense, though sometimes it feels like McCarthy could use him more.
“I just feel like at the end of the day, CeeDee gone, we weren’t really calling no pass plays,” Turpin said. “We just run the ball, checkdowns, and I just feel like if you want to see how we’re doing, wasn’t no plays downfield so we can get jiggy.”
A game plan is one thing but when you’re lower on the depth chart it’s about taking advantage of the opportunities when presented. Turpin ended the game with just one catch for 16 yards although he was targeted four times in the game. Every pass to Turpin may not have been perfect but you’ve got to make plays if you want to show the coaching staff how you can help the team. Tyreek Hill started as a primary return specialist in Kansas City, now look at him. So, it’s not impossible it just takes a lot of work.