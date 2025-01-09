Cowboys news: Recruiting Tyreek Hill, coaching options and Ezekiel Elliott's future
By Criss Partee
With the Cowboys' season ending, there is still plenty of news to get to as they prepare for all the offseason offerings we’ve come to love in the NFL. We’ve got coaching news surrounding Mike McCarthy, Micah Parsons on the recruiting trail, and Ezekiel Elliott bouncing back quickly after being released by Dallas. There is never a dull moment in Jerry’s world.
Micah Parsons recruiting top WR
Just because the Cowboys season is over doesn’t mean Micah Parsons is done talking. He often does it and right after Dallas’s season ended, Parsons is already looking ahead to free agency which doesn’t officially start until March. But Parsons is looking to be a recruiter and get the best talent possible to Big D for next season. The All-Pro edge rusher went big game hunting in the form of Miami Dolphins wide receiver, Tyreek Hill.
"[Tyreek Hill] we can be the fastest duo in the league!!! We also don’t have state income taxes!” – Micah Parsons to Tyreek Hill via X
Hill expressed his desire to leave Miami publicly after their season finale and not making the playoffs. The 30-year-old former All-Pro basically said it’s been fun, but it’s time to move on. Hill still has two years remaining on the five-year extension he signed when he was traded to Miami from Kansas City three years ago.
"I don't even know, bruh. This is my first time I haven't been in the playoffs," Hill said after the Dolphins finished 8-9. "For me, I just have to do what's best for me and my family — if that's here or wherever the case may be. I'm about to open up that door for myself ... I'm out, bruh. It was great playing here but at the end of the day, I have to do what's best for my career. ... I'm too much of a competitor to just be out there."
Jerry Jones looking at other options while stringing Mike McCarthy along
While Jerry Jones recently denied the Chicago Bears access to speaking with Mike McCarthy about their head coaching vacancy, apparently Jones and the Cowboys have been doing their own intel behind the scenes on other coaching options. So, as Jones strings McCarthy along and won’t allow him to speak to other teams, the former is looking at other options to cover his backside. Oh, what a tangled web we weave.
Maybe this is Jones’ payback for McCarthy lying to get the Cowboys job back in 2020, claiming he watched far more of the team’s 2019 film than he did. Either way, Jones will need to figure this out soon and make a decision on who will lead this team in 2025 and beyond. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on Jones and the Cowboys reported on the Cowboys doing some work, “behind the scenes.”
"I think the chances of him staying in Dallas are fair, like I think that could happen," Russini said. "Look I know that they did a little bit of work on some head coaches, behind the scenes, over the last few weeks. So it wouldn't shock me if they also move on.
"I just don't like how they're going about their business. How, they're just kind of hanging him [McCarthy] out to dry right now, trying to figure out what he's going to do next. This entire year was really hard if you're him. Of not knowing what's going to be next."
Ezekiel Elliott signs with Chargers
Most people thought it was strange when Ezekiel Elliott requested his release from the team just days before the team's season finale against the Washington Commanders. No one (including myself) thought Elliott would get picked up by any playoff team but apparently, he knew something none of us were aware of.
The Los Angeles Chargers have signed the former Cowboys running back to the practice squad ahead of their wild card game against the Houston Texans on Saturday. It is unclear whether Elliott will play in Saturday’s wild card game but that is still a possibility with Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins battling injuries. While Dobbins is back, the Chargers felt the need for some insurance in the form of Elliott.