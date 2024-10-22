Cowboys news: Trade talk gets out of hand, Micah Parsons nearing return, Dak Prescott kneels during bye week
By Criss Partee
It's Week 8 and the Dallas Cowboys are coming off the bye week after taking a beating from the Detroit Lions, 47-9. As the Cowboys prepare for the San Francisco 49ers this week, we’ve got to address a little “fake” Cowboys news — Micah Parsons’ status and potential return, plus a Cowboy who was brought to his knees during the off-week.
By the way, Jerry Jones was back on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas Tuesday morning and did not apologize to the hosts he threatened to replace last week. It's not surprising at all given the ego of Jones but that’s what you get sometimes dealing with billionaires.
Cowboys "fake-news" trade proposal
In today’s news updates, the Cowboys may soon have a deal in place to acquire Alvin Kamara from the New Orleans Saints. While none of this is true (as far as we know) it was suggested that Dallas might want to look into this, by former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst, Robert Griffin III.
“If the New Orleans Saints continue to stink up the joint these next few weeks, the Dallas Cowboys should see if they are in sell mode and trade for Alvin Kamara.”
There’s nothing wrong with RG3 offering that up via social media but apparently, since Griffin posted his suggestion, there have been sites that have taken it and run with the story as if they had a source that told them something was in the works between Dallas and New Orleans.
But you never know and adding Kamara to the fold in Dallas would help their running game immensely, but as of now, there doesn’t seem to be any truth to it. Griffin merely threw that out on ‘X’ as a suggestion to help the Cowboys contingent on the Saints' continued free fall. He didn’t say this was something that might or could happen, it was only a suggestion.
Micah Parsons possible return vs. 49ers
Dallas’ defensive leader is getting closer to making his return from a high ankle sprain suffered during the team’s Week 4 win over the New York Giants. The Cowboys are 1-1 since Parsons went down but with Demarcus Lawrence out (foot) for an extended period, Dallas would love to get their former All-Pro pass rusher back on the field ASAP.
"I don't think there's anything I can't do physically," Parsons said Monday talking to ESPN. "It's just more they want to make sure I'm at my best. They kind of know what my best looks like, so it's just one thing I've got to keep working and showing it. They're monitoring the situation."
While Parsons wasn’t off to the greatest start this season, having only one sack in four games, but simply having him on the field for teams to gameplan around is impactful. You always want your best players on the field and given how the defense has played thus far his return can’t happen soon enough. We won’t know for sure until late in the week if Parson will suit up against the San Franciso this Sunday, but it appears he’s on his way to contributing to the field again soon.
"It's humbling. It's kind of one of them things where you wish you were out there with your brothers whether it's good or bad, especially during the hard times because that kind of builds the relationship, that builds the brotherhood," Parsons said. "It's kind of hard to put your judgment there because you're not [there] physically. You can't tell what's going on.”
The 49ers have taken the last three meetings in this series so clearly the Cowboys need as many able bodies as possible on the field Sunday. So, if Parsons can go it’ll be a big boost even if he isn’t 100 percent recovered. Add that to the fact San Francisco is missing most of their key weapons on offense other than, George Kittle, then Parsons’ presence would be an even greater advantage in this matchup.
Dak Prescott drops to one knee during bye week
Other than winning a Super Bowl, what is there left to do once you’ve achieved your maximum earning potential in the NFL like Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott? For Prescott, one thing at the top of his list was proposing to his girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos and that happened during Dallas’ week off.
Prescott dropped down to one knee, surprising Sarah while on the golf course. Daughter, MJ, was even part of the proposal sporting a shirt that said, “Hi Mommy, Daddy has a question for you".
Hopefully, that has relieved Dak of some anxiety as an impending proposal can bring about some sleepless nights. The Cowboys will need Prescott at his best in Week 8 as they visit a wounded and downtrodden 49ers squad. This is the most vulnerable the Niners have been in some time thus presenting a perfect opportunity for the Cowboys to pounce and take advantage.