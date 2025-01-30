Cowboys NFL Mock Draft: 3 prospects worth trading up for
By Criss Partee
The Dallas Cowboys have so many needs heading into the offseason that there is really no telling what they may do in the NFL Draft this spring. Jerry Jones and company have the No. 12 overall pick but there are some top 10 projected players worth trading up to select. Jones has done it before so let’s check out a few players that might make sense for Jones to give up an extra pick or two to acquire.
Abdul Carter, edge rusher, Penn State
Defensive end/edge rusher, Abdul Carter of Penn State is considered to be the best player in this year’s draft by some and will most likely go somewhere in the top 10. Some mock drafts have Carter going as high as No. 4 overall to New England so if the Cowboys have their eyes on him, they will have to move up quite a bit to do so.
With the status of Demarcus Lawrence up in the air after missing most of the season with a foot injury and age (32) not being on his side, the Cowboys will need to add a dominant force opposite of Micah Parsons, another former Nittany Lion. The Cowboys have many needs but, in a league, where passing is the name of the game, you can never have enough guys who can line up and go after opposing quarterbacks.
Imagine Parsons and Carter coming off the edge and putting on a sack clinic next season. We’ve seen Jerry Jones trade up in the past when he falls in love with a player. Most notably, in the 2010 NFL Draft, Jones moved up multiple slots to take wide receiver Dez Bryant with the No. 24 overall pick after he slid down draft boards. Bryant had been suspended from Oklahoma State his final year with the program and subsequently fell out of the top 20. Carter isn’t projected to fall too far out of the top 5 so Jones may need to muster up some courage to get this prospect.
Mason Graham, interior defensive lineman, Michigan
While the Cowboys could use more edge rushing on the defensive line, the interior line needs a massive upgrade. Another D-lineman expected to go in the top 5 or top 10 at the latest, Graham could help solidify the middle of that line and slow down opposing teams running games.
“I love Graham's technique. His leverage gives him an advantage at the point of attack, and interior offensive linemen struggle with his power and quickness. Graham has strong and active hands, and he has proved effective against the run and pass from inside.” – ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. on Mason Graham
Graham sounds like everything the Cowboys need and more according to Kiper. Dallas finished tied for third worst in the NFL giving up 4.8 yards per rush this season. The Cowboys' run defense was absolutely atrocious for most of the year but did improve a little later in the season. Adding a big body like Graham (320lbs.) up front anchoring the middle would likely pay dividends immediately. Jerry would likely need to trade up from No. 12 to at least No. 5 to get Graham but that’s a small price to pay for a player who could be a perennial Pro Bowl-caliber player for a decade.
Tetairoa McMillan, wide reciever, Arizona
Now that the trenches are out of the way, let’s get to the glamour position. Dallas needs help at wideout and this is one of those moves that has Jerry Jones’ name written all over it. McMillan is projected as a Top 10 pick but closer to the latter part of that than Carter and Graham above.
So, with the Cowboys picking at No. 12, they may not have to trade up that many spots to get in position to land McMillan. His big 6-foot-5 frame would create so many matchup problems for defenses and give Dak Prescott a huge target opposite CeeDee Lamb. Cowboys receivers were virtually non-existent other than Lamb in 2024. And once he got hurt, it was tough sledding for that passing game.
McMillan had 84 catches for 1,319 yards and 8 touchdown receptions for the Wildcats last season. His wide catch radius translates perfectly to the NFL as McMillan could be one of the next big star WRs depending on where he winds up. For that has so many needs, it will come down to preference but seeing how they’ve decided to stay with an offensive head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, drafting McMillan or even trading up to do it shouldn’t be that farfetched.