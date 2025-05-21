Cowboys OTA standout already won over Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys fans got some much-needed relief with OTAs starting up this week. Dak Prescott looked like his old self after showing off his movement following a hamstring injury that halted his 2024 season at eight games.

According to Cowboys reporter Nick Harris, Prescott was moving well and took quite a few reps to get back into rhythm ahead of the season. That’s a good sign for the Cowboys as there might have been some concerns on whether Prescott could bounce back.

Prescott wasn’t the only highlight on the first day of OTAs. Tyler Booker, the rookie guard taken with the No. 12 pick, was another noteworthy player Tuesday. According to ESPN reporter, Todd Archer, Prescott gave Booker his flowers too.

"Whether it's the responsibilities that he has to bring to the huddle or whether it's his communications on the line, he's doing a helluva job,” Prescott said, per Archer. “And you can tell this guy is a football player. Guy has a lot of pride standard in what he does."

Dak Prescott shouting out Tyler Booker during OTAs is a good sign for the Dallas Cowboys

Replacing Zack Martin was always going to be a tall task for whoever was given that responsibility. Jerry Jones decided to put that pressure on Booker when he drafted him with the No. 12 pick.

Though it was an odd pick to take that high, Prescott already acknowledging the progress he’s making means Jones made the right call, for now. Booker still needs to show through the preseason and the start of his first year, he’s the right person to fill in the massive gap on the offensive line.

It’s also a good sign that of all people to step up to praise Booker, it’s the franchise quarterback. The offensive line will look different next year and Booker’s job is to protect Prescott. So to have him point that out is a great sign.

The Cowboys offense went through reconstruction this offseason. They lost a lot on the offensive line, lost Rico Dowdle and added George Pickens and they brought in a new coach – though Brian Schottenheimer was previously a coordinator under Mike McCarthy.

Prescott and Booker are off to strong starts, but it’s a long season. The expectations are always high for this team so early season talk won’t mean much if they don’t win. This is a good start, but there’s still work to be done.