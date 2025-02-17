Whoops! Cowboys Reddit accidentally identified Jerry Jones' next mistake
By Austen Bundy
The Dallas Cowboys missed out on not one but two massive free agent running backs last offseason. Jerry Jones had his pick of Derrick Henry or Saquon Barkley to bring in and fix his team's lagging backfield, but he decided instead to rely on Rico Dowdle and re-enlist the services of a washed-up Ezekiel Elliott.
As fans know, that experiment didn't work out for Dallas. Dowdle and Elliott combined for just 1,305 yards while Henry and Barkley battled it out all season for the rushing crown on Super Bowl-contending teams.
Now, with a new offseason getting underway, Jones might try to fix his mistake and replace the now-free agent Dowdle and Elliott with some fresh legs. With the Cowboys selecting 12th overall at the upcoming NFL Draft, most mocks have the team selecting Boise State rusher Ashton Jeanty - considered the best running back option in the class. The Heisman Trophy finalist would certainly provide some much-needed speed and grit to Dallas' backfield.
Cowboys reddit can already predict Jerry Jones' next boneheaded move
That being said, the internet is just waiting for Jones and the team to see the obvious choice and go in the complete opposite direction. So much so, Cowboys fans on Reddit have already spotted a player that could fit the bill for Jones' next mistake.
The Miami Dolphins released running back Raheem Mostert on Friday and after underwhelming in his one-year, $4.13 million contract this season, he could be the steal of a veteran rusher Jones is looking for.
As one Redditor put it, "Jerry Jones loves diving in the bargain bin during free agency." Even if he does draft Jeanty in the first round, Mostert fits the part of the veteran who would start ahead of the rookie and only be benched when it's too late.
The only thing someone like Jeanty (and Cowboys fans) could hope for is an injury. Entering 2024, Mostert had a 12.1 percent chance of getting injured each game and was projected to miss 2.9 contests. He pulled his pectoral muscle in early September and missed three games.
So, perhaps this could work out in the end. Jones drafts Jeanty, signs Mostert and then he inevitably gets injured, clearing the way for Jeanty. There's no straightforward optimism for Cowboys fans, it has to cost something before it pays off. Thirty years since Super Bowl XXX and they're still waiting for it. Maybe this year!