Cowboys reveal why they won’t stop Shedeur Sanders draft freefall

The more that Shedeur Sanders continues to fall in the 2025 NFL Draft, the more it feels like any option could be on the table. Teams like the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints have not only passed on Sanders but also taken other quarterbacks ahead of him. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders have passed multiple times. Thus, it feels like more outlandish options might come to the forefront — and on that front, how could you not think about the Dallas Cowboys?

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is nothing if not two things: He's unpredictable to the highest degree, but he's also extremely loyal. Deion Sanders, Shedeur's father and head coach at Colorado, is a Dallas legend, which Jones certainly doesn't take lightly. And while the Cowboys have Dak Prescott on the roster as QB1, it's been an outlier possibility that could now seem realer than ever.

All indications, however, are that Shedeur Sanders won't be coming to Dallas.

With Sanders being the talk of the draft after the initial three rounds and first two days of the affair, Jones and the Cowboys brass was asked after Round 3 about the quarterback prospect. And they pretty plainly said that they won't be using a Day 3 pick on the Colorado signal-caller.

Cowboys won't be ending Shedeur Sanders' draft nightmare: Here's why

Jones and the Cowboys don't have a single issue with Sanders as a prospect or person. He revealed that Dallas thought "extremely high" of the quarterback as a player and also noted that Sanders has "great character" as a person. However, with Prescott in the building and the team's current quarterback situation, they don't see Sanders as a fit, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

Jerry Jones said the Cowboys evaluated Shedeur Sanders “extremely high,” but with Dak Prescott there’s not a fit. He said Sanders has “great character.” — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 26, 2025

To some degree, this feels like putting Prescott in the best position to succeed. Many fans are uniquely critical of the Cowboys starting quarterback despite evidence he's still, at least, a top 12 player in the NFL at the position. With that criticism, though, Jones and the front office clearly don't want to add anything more to the circus that could mess with the dynamics of the quarterback room and the offense.

Beyond that, though, let's not forget that the Cowboys also swung a trade a few weeks ago for Joe Milton III with the New England Patriots. That feels like the team's move to address the depth and give Dallas a reliable backup behind Prescott with some upside. Thus, there's another factor situationally why the team isn't a fit for Sanders.

However, it's worth noting that Jones and the Cowboys did evaluate Sanders highly. Given that he's still available after three rounds, that doesn't seem to be the consensus feeling about the Colorado prospect. We'll have to see, though, if getting into Rounds 4-7 finally frees up a team to finally end the fall for the quarterback — and if they get the most motivated version of Shedeur Sanders that we've ever seen after this nightmare of a draft weekend.

But it definitely seems like it won't be the Cowboys taking that plunge.