Cowboys rookie Jaydon Blue reveals why he’s a perfect match with Brian Schottenheimer

The Dallas Cowboys didn't select a running back as early as many fans expected in the 2025 NFL Draft, waiting until the fifth round before they selected Jaydon Blue out of Texas. Keeping the running back close to home was a nice story, but the speedy former Longhorn is already buzzing as a potential candidate to be the top dog in the Cowboys backfield this season. And it might have everything to do with how he and head coach Brian Schottenheimer are quickly gelling.

When asked about the energy that the new head coach brings to Dallas and how it relates to the rookie by Kay Adams, Blue basically made it sound like he and Schottenheimer are a match made in heaven:

"Uplifting. Somebody could be having a bad day and he come in, start screaming, excited. I love coaches like that. It helps me. I'm a big, energetic guy when it comes to football. A coach that I can relate to like that... it helps me be better. He's a really great guy... I'm ready to get a chance to work with him."

Sounds like Blue and Schotty might be the life of the party together in the Dallas locker room and on the practice field. But fans are hoping that continues to being the life of the party in the run game.

Cowboys rookie RB Jaydon Blue explains why he's perfect with Brian Schottenheimer

No Cowboys fan needs a real reminder of how torturous the team's rushing attack was to watch a season ago, nor how predictable that outcome was. Jerry Jones brought in the washed-up bodies of Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook and thought the problem would be fixed. Rico Dowdle was actually better than many people realized, but he also didn't get the full workload until Dallas was well out of playoff contention, so that point was moot.

Thus, there was a rightful concern that Dallas was running a similar formula back this year leading into the draft. Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, both signed as free agents, were atop the depth chart. The addition of Blue then becomes absolutely crucial for the Cowboys offense with Dak Prescott returning and with George Pickens now in the fold as well.

While Blue's electric speed is his defining quality, he showed good vision and versatility at Texas, amassing 730 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on just 134 carries last year while also catching 42 passes for 368 yards and six more scores.

The Cowboys have lacked that dynamic punch in the backfield for a few years now and Blue can provide that at his best. That's not a guarantee, but if he truly does feed off energy, then he and Schottenheimer being paired together could ultimately lead to a much-awaited revival of the ground game in Dallas.