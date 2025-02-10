Cowboys might ruin the Browns' chances of getting a haul for Myles Garrett
By Lior Lampert
Cleveland Browns franchise cornerstone Myles Garrett recently made a public trade request. Not only this, but the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year has made it clear exactly what he's looking for wherever he ends up. However, he's not the only high-profile pass rusher potentially on the market this offseason.
Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network identified Garrett as one of four sack artists who could become available this spring. They named Maxx Crosby, who has openly and repeatedly voiced the desire to be with the Las Vegas Raiders "for life." Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals was also discussed, though standout quarterback Joe Burrow wants him to stick around. But the one wild card mentioned was star Dallas Cowboys edge defender Micah Parsons, whose standing with his team is ostensibly murky.
Dallas exercised Parsons' (roughly) $24 million fifth-year club option for 2025, but it marks the final year of his rookie contract. Subsequently, the Cowboys must decide whether to sign the 25-year-old to a lucrative extension or trade him. And apparently, they're considering the latter, which complicates matters for the Browns and Garrett.
Micah Parsons trade speculation hurts Browns' chances of securing a godfather offer for Myles Garrett
Naturally, any competition diminishes Garrett's (or anyone's) value — a simple supply and demand problem. Nonetheless, Parsons is nearly four years younger and one of the few players equally as productive as the former. So, why wouldn't suitors prioritize the latter if both options are accessible?
The Cowboys haven't placed Parsons on the chopping block, per Rapoport and Pelissero, but have held "internal discussions" about the possibility. Yet, if Dallas entertains offers, the insiders believe they can net a "king's ransom" in return.
Parsons, who is typically not shy, has been quiet about the Cowboys hiring Brian Schottenheimer as their head coach. Conversely, on his podcast, The Edge with Micah Parsons, he described Dallas' choice to part ways with Mike McCarthy as "devasting." Could this further ignite the speculation surrounding the four-time Pro Bowler?
Not to mention, anyone who acquires Parsons will presumably reward him with a massive long-term payday. So, they'll have him on the roster for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, the same cannot said for Garrett, who has two years remaining on his current contract (albeit severely below market value). Who knows how long the 2017 No. 1 overall pick wants to continue playing?
Anyone vying for Garrett's services may give up an absurd haul of assets for a temporary solution. Even if he's ultimately extended, there's no guarantee he makes it to the end of a new pact. Moreover, there's no telling if the 29-year-old will remain dominant in the twilight stages of his career. Parsons presents a viable alternative for prospective bidders, which stinks for him and the Browns.