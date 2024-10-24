Cowboys rumors: Micah Parsons is almost back, Chase Young on the radar, RB options
By Criss Partee
Dallas is coming off a much-needed bye after being embarrassed at home in Week 7 by Detroit, 47-9. The Cowboys are banged up needing a win to stay above .500 and could be getting one of their best players back on the field just in time. Despite that, Dallas still needs help along the defensive line and in the offensive backfield. With the trade deadline looming there are rumors floating around about what they could do but at this point, they need all the help they can get.
Micah Parsons close to returning
Micah Parsons sprained his ankle in Dallas’ Week 4 win over the New York Giants. Each week he’s been up in the air on whether he’d play but now it finally looks like we’re getting close to seeing Parsons on the field again. The Cowboys play San Francisco this week and Parson suiting up isn’t out of the question.
If not this week, then Week 9 in Atlanta could be the game, we see Parsons back on the field getting after Kirk Cousins. This Cowboys defense has not been great this season although they were playing better leading up to that thrashing, they took against the Detroit Lions.
Things won’t get much easier this week against the Niners but having Parsons back potentially could cause a boost in team morale. Plus, the 49ers are struggling at 3-4 with most of Brock Purdy’s weapons out of the lineup. The 49ers have owned the Cowboys for the past few years no matter where they’ve played so now would be the time to take advantage of a wounded Niners squad.
Chase Young in Big D?
Demarcus Lawrence is still on injured reserve with a foot injury so Dallas is quite thin rushing the passer.
Enter Chase Young, the former Washington Commanders phenom who started his career on fire in 2020 making the Pro Bowl as a rookie and winning Defensive Rookie of the Year. Since then, Young has been plagued by the injury bug having only suited up for double-digit games once since his rookie year.
Currently, with the New Orleans Saints, Young could be had for quite cheap considering his recent production. With only 1.5 sacks this season, he hasn’t started any games but is still young enough to where his career can still be turned around given the right situation. Whether the Cowboys go after Young will be realized soon but at this point, the Cowboys need able bodies along that defensive line.
Potential running back options
A recurring theme or complaint this season has revolved around the Cowboys’ running game. Rico Dowdle has improved but Dallas still needs more oomph in the backfield. Former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl back, Dalvin Cook, is on the roster and has been on the practice squad. Weirdly, the Cowboys haven’t called him up considering they’ve got the worst running attack in the league.
Keeping Cook on the practice squad so long either points to the ineptitude of Mike McCarthy’s coaching staff or they are telling us Cook no longer has it or is dealing with injuries. Either way bringing him up couldn’t be much worse than what they’ve already produced this season.
There’s also talk about another back that could be available and that’s Travis Etienne of the Jacksonville Jaguars. This talk stems from backup Tank Bigsby playing very well and the fact that Jacksonville is going nowhere fast. It’s one of those situations where the season is over halfway through and it’s time to unload and hit restart. That’s really where the Etienne talk comes from, but it isn’t a bad thought for Jones to consider since he’s better than any option currently on the active roster.