Cowboys rumors: Targeting Nick Chubb, Dak out, Jones says Cowboys in the mix
By Criss Partee
As we approach the NFL trade deadline, all eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones as the season seems to rapidly slip away. If any team should be looking to make moves today it should be Dallas as their season inches closer and closer to being over.
Add injuries to the situation with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb being the latest casualties and it’s almost time to throw in the towel on the Cowboys’ 2024 campaign. The next three games on the schedule are against teams that are at least three games above .500. Dallas might be out of contention before we even reach December. That’s why navigating the trade deadline this year is paramount.
Dak Prescott is officially out
That’s right, Dak Prescott is going to miss “multiple” weeks due to the hamstring injury suffered against the Falcons, on Sunday. Hamstring injuries are unpredictable as they could be anywhere from 2 to fill-in-the-blank, number of weeks before he’s healthy. It’s that type of injury where it’s hard to know immediately similar to the high ankle sprain Micah Parsons is currently working through. Parsons got hurt in Week 4 and still hasn’t returned.
Depending on the severity of the injury, Prescott could miss the month of November or longer. That injury takes time to heal even with all the treatments and medical technology available to NFL players. With Prescott out, the Cowboys now turn to Cooper Rush to fill in with Trey Lance moving into the QB2 role. Keep an eye on that because if the Cowboys continue to struggle offensively with Rush, folks will begin calling for Lance to get an opportunity on the field.
Cowboys in the mix at trade deadline
Jerry Jones continues to claim to be “going all-in” and staying active when it comes to acquiring players. It always sounds good but Cowboys fans know it’s usually just talk. For most of the season, Jones has been adamant about being happy with the talent on the roster and being able to compete as-is. Now at 3-5, the season is in jeopardy of slipping away from Jones’ Cowboys, especially with all the injuries at key positions.
“We’ll probably do a couple things this week ... I’m a long way from being dismayed about this team this year,” said on Jerry Jones on Dallas’ involvement at the trade deadline
Dallas is in the midst of a three-game losing streak, their first since 2020. That was the most games Dak has ever missed (11) in the NFL, after breaking his leg in Week 5 against the New York Giants. While Rush has been a suitable backup for Prescott over the years, Jones will need to make some moves if he wants to save his Cowboys from winding up in the top five of next spring’s NFL draft. That’s the path they’re on with Philadelphia, Houston and Washington coming up the next three weeks.
Interesting name in Cleveland linked to Cowboys
This one is mostly rumor and gossip but it’s interesting, nonetheless. Cleveland Browns running back, Nick Chubb’s name has been mentioned in connection with the Cowboys. Not that the Browns are looking to move on but Dallas’ running game is so bad you’re likely to hear anybody’s name over the next few hours. Talk of Chubb to Dallas seemingly popped up over the weekend although it’s highly unlikely it happens.
"If I see something ... we look for all the meat on the bone that can improve our team,'' Jones said.
Daydreaming about Chubb in the Cowboys’ backfield may sound good but we have to remember he only returned to the field three weeks ago so he’s still working his way back into football shape. Sure, Cleveland is 2-6 and likely done this year but Chubb is also in the last year of his contract. So, for the Cowboys to give up draft capital to acquire Chubb sounds farfetched. One thing we know for sure is how much Jones covets his draft picks.