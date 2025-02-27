Cowboys savvy contract extension could have repercussions for Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly expected to lock down a critical piece of their front seven for the long haul with a massive contract extension. However, it's not perennial All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, who's set to enter the fifth and final season of his rookie contract.

Per Mike Fisher of Athlon Sports, the Cowboys are "very close" to re-signing unrestricted free-agent defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year pact. The deal is expected to exceed $21 million annually, though the length of the agreement wasn't specified.

BREAKING - Source: #Cowboys are 'very close' to done deal with Osa Odighizuwa ... should come in above $21 million per year. Stay tuned. https://t.co/AtwSkeuvqA pic.twitter.com/k4EPYWBcoZ — fishsports ✭ (@fishsports) February 27, 2025

Retaining Odighizuwa is undeniably a massive win for Dallas and new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. He enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024, is incredibly durable and is firmly in the prime of his career at 26. Nonetheless, the timing of the move has Cowboys Nation wondering what it could mean for Parsons' long-term status with the club.

Cowboys savvy Osa Odighizuwa contract extension could have repercussions for Micah Parsons

Parsons patiently waited for the Cowboys to hammer out historic paydays for quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb last offseason. With that in mind, returning the favor swiftly this time around should be a priority for the front office. Right? Especially for a franchise cornerstone-caliber player like the superstar edge rusher. Yet, Odighizuwa was taken care of first.

Meanwhile, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News recently revealed that the Cowboys and Parsons haven't even engaged in extension talks. What in the world is going on here? How and why is an already cash-strapped organization doing this to themselves when arguably their best player is slated for the open market in 2026?

Patrik Walker of the team's official website notes that Dallas currently has "roughly $4 million in available cap space." That doesn't include Odighizuwa's salary. Moreover, the Cowboys seemingly have sights set on keeping veteran pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence and cornerback Jourdan Lewis. Where does Parsons factor into the equation?

Is this what Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones meant by the organization's plans to operate with a "selectively aggressive" mindset this year? If so, Dallas fans hope to see them revert to their "all-in" ways and spend big to hang onto a game-changing talent like Parsons -- immediately.