It sure sounds like Cowboys secondary saved Mike McCarthy’s job
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys were officially eliminated from playoff contention prior to their kickoff on Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team that still has an awful lot to play for. Yet, despite what's no doubt been one of the more disappointing seasons in recent Cowboys memory, Dallas has been playing better of late, winning four of their last five after securing a win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.
This is all despite the loss of quarterback Dak Prescott for the season, and the absence of several other key star players throughout the 2024 campaign. It has been treacherous for Mike McCarthy especially, as he's answered questions about his job status since the very beginning of the season.
While Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones have stood beside McCarthy, who is in the final year of his deal, even they understood the implications of a season with failed expectations. It seemed unlikely that McCarthy would return – until Sunday night.
Cowboys secondary performance may have saved Mike McCarthy's job
Dallas won in thrilling fashion thanks to the work of their secondary, which held Baker Mayfield to 300 yards passing while undermanned. Cris Collinsworth praised Jourdan Lewis and the Dallas DBs specifically after the following play on Jalen McMillan.
“Mike, this may be one of the best games out of a secondary I’ve ever seen. These guys, the way they’ve been hitting, the way they played passed defense, the way they stripped the ball out. Absolutely unbelievable. And I don’t know who all we’re giving game balls to, but you can give it to three defenders and I’d be perfectly happy tonight," Collinsworth said after the play.
As for what this has to do with McCarthy, Jerry Jones was equally impressed, and went out of his way to compliment the Cowboys head coach postgame.
Now, whether that'll be enough to keep McCarthy in Dallas beyond this season remains to be seen, but Jones often wears his emotions on his sleeve. If he were unsure about McCarthy's future, it'd be evident during his interviews and radio spots. Rather, Jones has done little but praise McCarthy and the team's effort in what can only be described as dire circumstances.