Cowboys shock fans by eyeing return of wide receiver they once clashed with

The Carolina Panthers' selection of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan early in the NFL Draft eliminated a prime target for many teams, namely the Dallas Cowboys.

McMillan "was one of the top names" on Dallas' board, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The Cowboys also reportedly discussed acquiring a "veteran wide receiver" from an AFC North club ahead of draft weekend. But they came out empty-handed, leaving rising fourth-year pro Jalen Tolbert as the de facto No. 2 option opposite All-Pro CeeDee Lamb.

However, additional intel from Harris suggests the Cowboys could shockingly reunite with an old (and much-maligned) friend: Amari Cooper. The five-time Pro Bowler had an unceremonious exit from Dallas, let's just put it that way. Nonetheless, the front office is ostensibly willing to let bygones be bygones.

Cowboys stun fans by eyeing potential reunion with WR Amari Cooper

Harris notes that the Cowboys are still monitoring trade/free agency options. Yet, he specifically points out "building team interest" in bringing back Cooper, who enjoyed a productive four-year stint with Dallas. As mentioned, things didn't end well between the two sides, so fans are surprised that owner/general manager Jerry Jones would be open to reconciling.

Dallas traded Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in 2022 in a deal that was essentially a salary dump. (They only netted a fifth-round pick, plus a swap of sixth-rounders.) The Cowboys were apparently "unhappy" about Cooper's refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly because he was two years into a five-year, $100 million contract. And that's arguably not even the worst part of their well-chronicled breakup.

Cooper and Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott got into a heated verbal altercation following Dallas' 2021 Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The argument was allegedly over a fake social media post in which the former compared the latter to seasoned signal-caller Kirk Cousins. Can cooler heads prevail?

"Team interest is one thing," Harris writes. "But the appeal will have to be reciprocated by Cooper if the two sides do, in fact, connect over a second stint with the Cowboys."

Time will tell if Cooper is as open to representing the Cowboys again as they are. But his familiarity with Prescott and their need for pass-catching talent alongside Lamb presents an opportunity to mend fences.