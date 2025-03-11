Cowboys signing Javonte Williams forecasts obvious draft move that isn’t Ashton Jeanty

Dallas Cowboys fans are patiently waiting for the team to make some additions this offseason. Yes, they did retain defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa on a four-year, $80 million contract, but they didn't make many outside additions. That all changed on Monday.

Looking to find an answer in their running game, the Cowboys agreed to terms with former Denver Broncos starting running back Javonte Williams on a one-year, $3 million contract. Williams had been a starter in recent years with Denver, but split carries with Jaleel McLaughlin this past season. Even with the addition of Williams, that doesn't mean he will be the clear-cut starter who gets the majority of carries in Dallas.

Of course, the Cowboys will look to improve their roster through the NFL Draft. The popular belief for months had been Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gleefully drafting Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty. But with the addition of Williams, who is a bruising running back that can create mutliple missed tackles, that could open the door for the Cowboys to select a running back in Round 3, possibly a TreVeyon Henderson out of Ohio State.

Javonte Williams signing opens door for Cowboys to select TreVeyon Henderson in Round 3 of NFL Draft

As mentioned, Williams is a bruising running back who can carry multiple defenders with him down the field, and Jeanty has a similar running style when watching him play for Boise State this past season. Henderson, meanwhile, can catch passes, pass-protect, and is pretty quick.

Look no further than Henderson's 40-yard dash time. The Ohio State star ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Henderson had a top speed of 23.38 mph, which was the second-fastest among running backs at the Combine.

That is impressive. This past season, Henderson ran for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns on 144 carries. That's right, Henderson averaged an absurd 7.1 yards per carry, which is the highest average in the entire Big Ten conference. In his four seasons as the Buckeyes, Henderson ran for 3,761 yards and 42 touchdowns on 590 carries.

Henderson slots in as the perfect complement to Williams in Dallas. The good news is, the Cowboys won't have to use a first round pick on him like they would for Jeanty or even Omarion Hampton. The running back class is deep, and the Cowboys can land one like Henderson by the end of Night Two of the 2025 NFL Draft. Even if the Cowboys don't land Henderson, they can still land a solid starting-caliber running back by the third round.