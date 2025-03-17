Cowboys already slammed door shut on one potential Cooper Rush replacement

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys can’t get out of their own way, no matter how hard they try. They entered the offseason immediately cutting ties with former first-round pick Trey Lance, knowing that Cooper Rush probably wouldn’t be back in 2025.

Dallas went from two backups to zero in the blink of an eye. Maybe shutting the door on Lance returning so soon wasn’t the smartest move, especially when everyone figured Rush would not be returning. The Cowboys would never admit that just like they won't admit trading for Lance was a mistake in the first place.

With the first big free agency wave out of the way, the Cowboys need to focus on getting Dak Prescott a capable backup quarterback. Given Prescott’s injury history, it would behoove Jones to get someone with experience who can be ready to produce at a moment's notice.

Cowboys won't be bringing Trey Lance back but desperately need a backup QB

Since 2020, when Prescott suffered that horrific leg injury in Week 5 forcing him to miss the rest of the season, he’s had something go wrong every other year after that.

In 2021 Prescott returned to play in 16 games but the following year (2022), he missed five. Prescott bounced back in 2023 to start all 17 games en route to a 12-win season (third consecutive for the team). Then we all remember this past season where Prescott played in just eight games due to a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 9.

By that estimation, Prescott should be good to go in 2025 but the Cowboys still need a suitable backup QB. Rush is in Baltimore but Lance is still available. That doesn’t mean Lance would be up for a return to Big D but as the weeks and months pass, if he’s still floating in the free agent ocean, that Cowboys life raft could become his only option.

That also works both ways because we know Jerry’s approach to signing free agents. The cheaper the better. Lance has little to no leverage so a potential reunion could be in order.

There are other, more veteran options still available who aren't in the Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson mold, however, that might be more attractive than Lance. Joe Flacco, Carson Wentz or even Jameis Winston could all make some sense. One thing that's for sure, though, is that the Cowboys need to make some meaningful move at the position behind Prescott.