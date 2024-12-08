Even the Cowboys stars are stuck with Jerry Jones complacency, and it could cost them
By Lior Lampert
Sitting at 5-7, the Dallas Cowboys have minimal chances of righting the ship and making the playoffs this season. Considering they entered the 2024 campaign with Super Bowl aspirations, it's been a disappointing year, in layman's terms.
Normally, shortcomings of this nature would reflect the head coach's contributions (or lack thereof). And subsequently, heads would presumably roll, starting with the frontman. Yet, oddly enough, everyone in Dallas seems intent on running things back with Mike McCarthy in 2025.
Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones recently stated he doesn't think re-signing McCarthy, who's in the final year of his contract, would be "crazy at all." While it's hardly a ringing endorsement, the comments show the Dallas proprietor has some level of faith in the sideline general. Since then, franchise cornerstones like All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons and quarterback Dak Prescott have expressed a desire to continue working with the latter.
Ostensibly, there is internal momentum building for McCarthy to return despite the Cowboys' woes this season. However, you can argue the organization is only doing itself a disservice by retaining the 61-year-old.
Cowboys stars aren't immune to Jerry Jones complacency with Mike McCarthy
At the very least, the Cowboys should keep their options open rather than publicly courting McCarthy. Bizarrely, they sound ready to let him ruin another season, effectively pigeonholing themselves and removing Dallas from the upcoming coaching cycle. Instead of maintaining flexibility, Jones, Parsons and Prescott have further sunk their teeth into the current situation.
"I would like a fair shot with everyone back -- players, coaches," Parsons stated via ESPN's Todd Archer. The standout sack artist used Dallas' health misfortunes as an alibi for the team falling tremendously short of expectations.
"The injuries have been terrible. And, you know, it really sucks," Parsons added.
Moreover, Prescott told Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein he "wholeheartedly" believes in McCarthy. Demonstrably, the one-time Super Bowl champion-winning coach has garnered the trust of notable members of the Cowboys. From the head of the snake (Jones) to core personnel, there is a palpable degree of respect and confidence. The question is, why?
While Dallas has fared well under McCarthy's tutelage in the regular season, they routinely implode in the postseason. The Cowboys posted three consecutive 12-5 efforts before this year, only making it past the Wild Card round once in that span. How are Jones, Parsons and Prescott so willing to continue this marriage when they have an escape route in front of them?