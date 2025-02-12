Cowboys popularity can’t even save them from Jerry Jones’ futility
Not even "America’s Team" gets the benefit of the doubt when it comes to Super Bowl odds. The Dallas Cowboys, who feel every year is their year to win the coveted Super Bowl, yet haven’t won in three decades, have lower-than-usual odds to win Super Bowl 60.
Per SI Betting Senior Editor Reed Wallach, the Cowboys have +5500 odds to win next season’s Super Bowl right now on FanDuel Sportsbook. By most other teams' standards, that’s rational for a team that hasn’t made it to an NFC championship since their last title.
By Cowboys standards though, that’s more of an insult. That should be a surprise though, the team has a new coach and with it a lot of uncertainty about whether they can succeed under first year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
I guess if it were up to Vegas, the Cowboys are going to have to wait at least one more season to win a championship. Games aren’t played on paper though, so Cowboys fans, you can still be optimistic; this year can still be your year!
Dallas Cowboys popularity isn't carrying them in Super Bowl odds anymore
This past season should have been a gut check for the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones and the fan base. This season, they had no reason not to be atop the NFC with the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dak Prescott was in the running for MVP back in 2023 and the Cowboys managed to reach the playoffs for three straight seasons, despite getting just two wins during that span. But Jones got in his own way and didn’t help the roster where it needed it.
Because of how bad the team looked last year, regressing even without Prescott missing the second half of the season to a hamstring injury, that’s why Vegas doesn’t have faith in the Cowboys to make a playoff run.
For that matter, nobody should have faith. Look at their owner, he’s a businessman who owns a football team and refuses to change his outdated philosophy for the betterment of the team. Dallas will always win the popularity contest.
That’s why they walk around and call themselves “America’s Team”. Yet, when it comes to winning, pretty much since Jones has been the owner, they’ve failed to dominate like they honestly should.
What’s unfortunate about that is the rest of the conference is taking off and leaving the Cowboys behind. The New York Giants are probably a quarterback away from contending for the division, the Philadelphia Eagles just won a championship and the Washington Commanders are the new darling of the NFL.
Popularity doesn’t win you a championship; fielding a phenomenal team does. Jones could take some notes from his fellow division rivals. It might help him realize he’s been doing this all wrong. It also might give Vegas more confidence that this could in fact be the Dallas Cowboys’ year.