3 ways the Cowboys can take advantage of 49ers matchup in Week 8
By Criss Partee
We’ve made it to Week 8 of the NFL season and the Dallas Cowboys return from the bye to face longtime rival, San Francisco. The 49ers come into this game one game under .500 while the Cowboys sit at that mark after getting whipped out by the Detroit Lions two weeks ago.
Taking that into account, this isn’t just another game in this ageless rivalry, it’s a huge one in the NFC for potential postseason positioning. So, for the Cowboys, they’ve got to find a way to overcome this goliath that has blocked their path to glory over the past few years. Even with the recent history between these franchises, there are a few key things Dallas can do to block out the noise and take down a wounded Niners squad.
Force Brock Purdy to beat you
San Francisco is banged up right now and this might be the best opportunity the Cowboys have had in recent years to overthrow the Niners’ dominance. Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Jordan Mason and Jauan Jennings are all questionable for Sunday. All but Jennings practiced Thursday although the others did so in limited capacity.
It doesn’t sound like they’ll miss the game, but Jennings is dealing with a hip injury and for a wide receiver that can hinder anything you want to do on the field. Also, Mason is dealing with a shoulder injury so if the Cowboys can limit his impact on the game the Niners become one dimensional.
It won’t be an easy task even if Dallas can take Mason out of the equation but after that showing against Detroit two weeks ago, this Cowboys defense should have something to prove in Week 8. The one drawback and it’s a major one, is that the Cowboys haven’t been able to stop the run pretty much all season. So, it probably sounds like a pipe dream but if they can slow down the 49ers ground attack they’ve got a shot.
Limit turnovers
This is obvious, especially against a 49ers team who even at 3-4 are still one of the best teams in the league at taking the ball away from opposing offenses. San Francisco has 13 takeaways this season which ties them for third-best in the NFL. Dak Prescott already has six interceptions and one lost fumble this season.
So, Prescott must protect the ball Sunday on the road against the 49ers. As a team, the Cowboys are currently tied for the third most giveaways in the league with seven INTs and four lost fumbles. The fact that Dallas is 3-3 is a miracle.
However, if Mike McCarthy can get his offense to settle down and hold onto the ball, this is the most vulnerable the 49ers have been in some time. They are giving up 22.6 points per game which is middle of the pack and a considerable letdown for a unit that is usually top five in that category.
One thing Dallas cannot do is drive down the field and settle for field goals. Not being able to finish off drives with six points has plagued the Cowboys all year. The Niners are giving up more points than usual so the Cowboys must find a way to take advantage of this otherwise it’ll be a long day.
Keeping pace
Seriously, this series has been so lopsided of late that it’s hard to see how the Cowboys pull this one out on the road. Although Dallas has the better record of the two teams coming in, it’s easy to see the superior team upon watching. The Cowboys struggle with teams who are more physical and they always tend to fall behind in these matchups.
The Baltimore game is a good example of how the Cowboys simply get taken advantage of when a team can bully them in the trenches and anywhere else on the field. Dallas fell behind early and although they made up ground in the fourth quarter, it was too little too late.
This Cowboys team isn’t built to play from behind they are meant to build a lead and sit on it. It hasn’t worked out in that manner much this season but their best chance of beating the 49ers this week will be in starting hot and gaining a one or two-score lead early forcing San Francisco to press. Anything short of that and it’ll be lights out early for the Cowboys.