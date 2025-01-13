Cowboys take dreadful step towards losing Mike McCarthy with suitors lined up
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy have reached a crossroads. McCarthy is set to be a free agent come Tuesday, and the two sides haven't reached an agreement on a new contract. McCarthy reportedly has two meetings set up – one with the Saints and another with the Bears – about their head coach openings. It's unclear if McCarthy really intends to leave Dallas, or if he is merely using these teams as leverage.
Jones has praised McCarthy on numerous occasions, even in the wake of a disappointing season, in part because of how this Cowboys team kept fighting despite a season-ending injury to Dak Prescott and numerous long-term ailments to other star players. Not every coach would have gotten the most out of this Cowboys shell, but McCarthy did, and it's why other teams would have interest in him.
Per Adam Schefter, the Bears and Saints are expected to set up meetings with McCarthy shortly.
Examining possible Mike McCarthy suitors if the Cowboys really dump him
The Bears are an intriguing fit, as Caleb Williams is established as Chicago's quarterback of the future. As a former Super Bowl-winning coach with the Green Bay Packers, McCarthy is as familiar with the NFC North as anyone.
The Saints job is less appetizing, as Derek Carr remains under contract and, frankly, is not a franchise-caliber QB at this point in his career. New Orleans does play in a weak division, so some moderate improvements could land the Saints in the postseason next year. There's something to be said about an easy road ahead.
Can the Dallas Cowboys still keep Mike McCarthy?
There is obviously still a chance that McCarthy stays put in Dallas. Perhaps McCarthy and the Cowboys peruse their options only to find that the grass isn't greener on the other side. For the Cowboys, Mike Vrabel has already agreed to coach the Patriots, and Ben Johnson has been linked to Jacksonville, Chicago and more. Is McCarthy really worse than the remaining head coaching scraps?
As for McCarthy, the two suitors we know of to this point are the Bears and Saints. Chicago would surely prefer Ben Johnson over the veteran head coach. If Johnson goes to Jacksonville, then perhaps McCarthy becomes their quick pivot. New Orleans is a less attractive option – a veteran-laden team in a bad salary cap spot with no quarterback answer in sight. Yikes.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys have some flexibility and a capable Dak Prescott behind center, plus franchise stalwarts Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb. Sign us up.