3 Cowboys Thanksgiving Day stars who won't be back in 2025: Don't rush Cooper
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys secured a victory over the New York Giants on Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium. As nice as it was for fans of America's Team to watch the Cowboys actually win a game for a change – especially on Thanksgiving, of all holidays – it's unlikely much changes for the team moving forward. Mike McCarthy's future is still in jeopardy. Dak Prescott is injured for the rest of the season. Micah Parsons is yet to return. When does it end?
The sad truth is the Cowboys won Thursday on borrowed time. Many of the key contributors from their win over the Giants will not return next season, minus second-year pro DeMarvion Overshown, who had a fumble recovery and eight tackles. Overshown was Dallas' best defender on the night, and a big reason why they were able to stop the bleeding and pick up their fifth win of the season.
Not every Dallas player can be so lucky.
3. KaVontae Turpin is in the final season of his contract with the Cowboys
Dallas spent a lot of money to extend wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and as a result lacks much talent on the outside alongside him. The Oklahoma product is a tremendous player, don't get me wrong, but the best receiving corps are comprised of more than one impact performer. This is where the Cowboys struggle.
Brandin Cooks has not lived up to expectations, and could be cut as well this offseason, as there's an out in his contract. KaVontae Turpin has some potential, but he's on the final year of his deal and likely on the outs. Turpin was the Cowboys leading receiver on Thursday, as he had four catches for 53 yards. That is not nothing, but it also came against the Giants secondary. It's important to take that factor into consideration.
2. Rico Dowdle broke the 100-yard barrier, but may not return for Cowboys
The Cowboys rushing attack has been among the worst all season long. On Thursday night, Dowdle became the first Dallas running back in 25 games to rush for over 100 yards. Yes, that's depressing, but it's also rather meaningless. In most games this season, Dowdle's impact has been rather small. He's had some moments here and there – including against the Giants – but I have a hard time believing he is their long-term answer at running back.
If Jerry Jones and Co. are able to snag Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, they almost certainly will. Jeanty is competing for the Heisman Trophy along with the NCAA's all-time, single-season rushing record. That'd be one heck of an accomplishment, and likely cement Jeanty as a Day 1 pick next April.
Dowdle is a solid No. 2 running back in a good rushing scheme. The Cowboys don't have one of those, and the Giants run defense can be brutal at times. He helped Dallas secure a victory on Thanksgiving – and no one can take that from him – but by no means should he enter training camp as the No. 1 back next season.
1. Cooper Rush is good as gone next season thanks to his trade value
Cooper Rush isn't a starting quarterback on a good team, but we don't know for sure unless we try. Somewhere, a rival general manager has bought into Rush as a cheap alternative to spending top-level money on the free-agent market. Rush will make less than $10 million per year in 2025. Sam Darnold will make a whole lot more via free agency. That's the selling point for a player like Rush, who doesn't have the potential of a Darnold, but still a higher floor the most.
When Prescott has gone down with an injury, Rush has proven capable. Some of that might be playing behind the Cowboys offensive line with CeeDee Lamb out wide, but much of it has to do with Rush himself playing within himself. Rush knows exactly what he can do, and more importantly what he cannot. His stat line on Thursday wasn't all that impressive – he had just 195 yards passing and a touchdown on 35 attempts – but he didn't turn the ball over.
Rush is worth a look for a team with a solid foundation and elite defense.