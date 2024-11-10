Cowboys vs. Giants could be designated nap time on Thanksgiving
By Austen Bundy
Thanksgiving Day is an annual day of feasts and football in American households. Every year the NFL typically gives fans three must-watch games as the Turkey bakes, appetizers are munched on and dessert served.
However, this year, the league has inadvertently scheduled a game that could serve as the perfect time to take your pre-dinner or post-gorging nap.
The New York Football Giants (2-7) will face the Dallas Cowboys (3-5) in Jerry World at 4:30pm ET. Any other year that might actually be an entertaining game, especially with round one in September finishing with just a five point deficit.
Giants-Cowboys will be a trainwreck, enjoy your turkey and enter a food coma accordingly
Let's just take a look at who will be playing in this game in just two short weeks.
Dallas lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the season due to needing surgery on a hamstring injury suffered in Week 9. Backup Cooper Rush will likely be the starter.
The Giants are just bad again this year and quarterback Daniel Jones could be benched after the team's trip to Germany in Week 10.
Nobody is tuning in to see a Thanksgiving bout between Cooper Rush and Drew Lock, that's for sure.
Even with top receivers like CeeDee Lamb and Malik Nabers on either side of the ball, those quarterbacks are not delivering a shootout worthy of Turkey Day,
And there's no way for the networks to flex the game out either. Dallas volunteered to be the league's designated team to play on every Thanksgiving back in 1966 and that's not going to change any time soon, not for "America's Team."
So, take this information for what it's worth and make sure you carve yourself a three and a half hour slot to either enjoy your Thanksgiving dinner or sleep it off.