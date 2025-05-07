Cowboys wasted no time cutting former Day 3 pick after Pickens trade

The Dallas Cowboys finally made a big move this offseason in the form of acquiring wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers. In exchange, the Cowboys send over a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection. With this move, the Cowboys added exactly what they needed: a top receiver to pair alongside CeeDee Lamb.

With Pickens' arrival, the Cowboys wide receiver room got a bit more crowded, meaning that someone had to go. The Cowboys did just that, announcing that they waived Seth Williams.

The @dallascowboys waived WR Seth Williams on Wednesday. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) May 7, 2025

Cowboys waive Seth Williams to make room for George Pickens

The Cowboys brought in Williams during last season as a member of their practice squad and signed him to a future/reserve contract back in January. Now, Williams is on the search for a new team.

Williams played football at Auburn, where he caught 132 passes for 2,124 yards and 17 touchdowns in three seasons. Williams began his career with the Denver Broncos as a sixth-round pick in 2021. From there, he was essentially a practice squad player from his time in Denver (2021), on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2022-23), and in Dallas (2024-25). Williams has just one reception for 34 yards on one target through two games in his NFL career (2021 on the Broncos).

A player had to go on the Cowboys, and Williams lost out. The Cowboys are looking to contend for the NFC East, where the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders are viewed as the favorites to win. Of course, the Eagles won the Super Bowl last year, while the Commanders shocked the world by making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

The Cowboys had a solid draft to bolster the roster, but the fans were clamoring for a big move to help them compete. They believe they did just that by trading for Pickens to, hopefully, create a dynamic wide receiver duo.