Cowboys young star won't let negativity drag him down despite devastating injury
DeMarvion Overshown’s latest injury is a damper on the Dallas Cowboys season. Not just because it becomes increasingly harder to keep their slim playoff chance alive. But because it’s another massive injury to a team that’s been shattered by them.
It was confirmed on Tuesday by Todd Archer, who covers the Cowboys for ESPN, that Overshown suffered a torn ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee.
But as bad as it is for the Cowboys, Overshown isn’t down about it. He’s keeping his spirits up and optimistic, despite what could be a long recovery that could carry over into and even through the 2025 season.
He’s had a strong second season, filling in for DeMarcus Lawrence, who’s been out since Week 4. This season, he has 56 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and five sacks. He’s been a bright spot on a very injured defensive unit.
His injury is a damper on his rookie season. But his spirits are high. As far as Overshown is concerned, he won’t be held back by his injury, regardless of how long the recovery takes.
DeMarvion Overshown’s guarantee’s he won’t be a “what if” after latest injury setback in breakout season
Overshown has been easing Cowboys’ fears that he could become a “what if” in the NFL if he never returns to his form from his second season. According to Ian Rappoport of NFL.com, Overshown is having season-ending knee surgery that could keep him out potentially through the 2025 season.
Yet, he’s optimistic, he won’t be set back.
Overshown guarantees people won’t wonder how good he would have been had he not sustained a major knee injury. He plans on returning just as good as he was pre-injury. It’s exactly what Cowboys fans need to hear after more injury news.
It also shows how mentally strong he is. He even tweeted he’s ready to embrace this journey.
“Wouldn’t want it for anyone else,” Overshown tweeted on Monday night.
This is Overshown’s second major injury in his young NFL career. He’s been in the NFL for two seasons and missed his entire rookie season with an ACL tear. Now, after bouncing back with a breakout season, he’s back on the injury reserved list for another major knee injury.
He was able to bounce back once from a major knee injury. His optimism should give Cowboys fans hope he can be a productive pass rusher when he returns to the field.