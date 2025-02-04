It sure sounds like Craig Breslow and John Henry are holding the Red Sox offseason hostage
By Austin Owens
The American League East division was a two horse race in 2024 between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees. Ultimately it was the Yankees who came away with the division title and made it all the way to the World Series. Even after a successful season, the Orioles and Yankees both have made moves to upgrade their roster heading into 2025. The Boston Red Sox...not so much.
The Boston Red Sox have inserted themselves into the conversation of playoff contenders after improving their starting rotation significantly with the additions of Walker Buhler and Garrett Crochet. Offensive production is going to be a concern for Boston this upcoming season if their current roster is what they push out on Opening Day. Some individuals within the organization want to address that need via free agency or trades while others prefer to look for answers internally.
Red Sox front office is divided on where to go from here
Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been open to sharing his thoughts on a reunion with Alex Bregman. Bregman is currently one of the top free agents still available and could very easily be plugged into the middle of Boston’s lineup. With Rafael Devers at third, Bregman would likely have to make a position change to second base if he went to the Red Sox but this is a move both he and Alex Cora would be open to.
Adding Bregman or even exploring trades to acquire a middle-of-the-order bat seems necessary to Cora and Sam Kennedy, the President and CEO of the Red Sox. Craig Breslow (Chief Baseball Officer) and John Henry (Principal Owner) have different thoughts.
Boston has highly rated prospects like Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer who have potential to fill the offensive needs of Cora’s club but have had no proven success at the big league level yet. If Boston wants to be able to compete with the Orioles and Yankees in the AL East, they will need someone to step up offensively whether it be prospects stepping into the spotlight or new additions taking advantage of an opportunity. Either way, the Red Sox organization needs to get on the same page so that the most conscious decisions can be made regarding the 2025 season.