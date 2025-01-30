Craig Breslow striking out on another reliever gives Red Sox fans one last hope
The Boston Red Sox might not be acting as aggressively in free agency as fans might have hoped, but they've still had a good offseason. The team finally acquired an ace, Garrett Crochet, and added productive guys like Walker Buehler, Patrick Sandoval, and Aroldis Chapman. They might not look like World Series contenders, but they certainly look better than they did in 2024 and will have a good chance to make the postseason in a weaker American League.
While the Red Sox have improved, the work for Craig Breslow should not be done. The Red Sox still have needs in the infield and could use some more bullpen help as well. It's probably unlikely that the Red Sox add a major upgrade in their infield if Alex Bregman isn't coming to Beantown, but the bullpen can and should still be addressed.
One clear fit for Boston appeared to be Carlos Estevez with their lack of an established closer, but Estevez reportedly agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. With that option going by the wayside, it feels as if there's just one more appealing reliever on the open market for Craig Breslow to sign.
Carlos Estevez whiff should direct David Robertson to Red Sox
The best option available for Boston with Estevez off the board is a reliever fans are awfully familiar with, David Robertson, who spent parts of nine seasons with the New York Yankees. He might be 39 years old, but Robertson is still an extremely effective reliever.
This past season with the Texas Rangers, the right-hander posted a 3.00 ERA in 68 appearances and 72 innings of work. His 33.4 percent strikeout rate was his highest mark in a season since 2017, as he fanned 99 batters overall.
Despite his advanced age, Robertson has been consistently reliable, making at least 58 appearances with ERAs just above or just below 3.00. With question marks up and down Boston's bullpen, a reliable arm who can take the ball often in just about any situation like Robertson would be a welcome addition.
For a Red Sox team that has been seemingly reluctant to splurge on major free agents, Robertson shouldn't break the bank, and, considering his age, should only be looking for a one-year deal. If it works out, the Red Sox will benefit in a big way. If it doesn't, they'd be able to let him go after the year.