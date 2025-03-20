Craig Counsell's latest Cubs mistake has everything to do with Matt Shaw

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell is still learning about his team. Counsell is entering his second year on the job, but as most fans can reasonably agree with, the Cubs have changed a lot season over season – and hopefully for the better. One of those changes is at third base, where Matt Shaw is the favorite to start the season at the hot corner.

Shaw has a lot of potential and is among the Cubs top-ranked prospects. At just 23 years old, though, his confidence is in a delicate spot. Shaw made his MLB debut in Tokyo in front of the largest crowd he's ever seen. Unfortunately, he struggled. In those two games, Shaw went just 1-for-9, and many of those at-bats were not encouraging for fans or those in the Chicago dugout. Counsell was brutally honest with the media about the rookie after the Cubs second loss in Japan.

“I don’t think he swung the bat well this series,” Counsell said, per The Athletic. “We faced difficult arms today. We’re going to face difficult arms in Arizona (in the domestic season opener) as well. That’s the major leagues. That’s your introduction to the major leagues, some really good arms.”

Craig Counsell challenged Cubs rookie Matt Shaw after Tokyo Series

To be fair to Counsell, this came right after he complimented Shaw on his ability to bounce back from even the greatest challenges. However, how exactly is the above verbiage supposed to inspire confidence in the young third baseman? Rookies are often challenged during their first big-league action. Counsell knows this is nothing new. Shaw was challenged more than most, as he faced Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki in front of a sold out Tokyo Dome to start his career.

“I’ll remember everything about Japan,” Shaw said. “Being able to explore, being in an amazing atmosphere in the Tokyo Dome. Everyone was excited. It was almost like a debut for a lot of guys in this country.”

Shaw's play on the field was far from perfect, but he has time to improve. Remember, this regular season game occurred far earlier than usual. The Cubs traveled thousands of miles away from home for a highly-anticipated matchup in the middle of their spring training preparation. While two early losses and some subpar numbers from Shaw are less than ideal, it's not the end of the world for a young player with a short memory.

Counsell's comment lacks context and, to that point, foresight. Hopefully a young player like Shaw can move forward and see it for what it is – a challenge.