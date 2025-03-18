Craig Counsell's first brutal Cubs mistake of 2025 season was unavoidable

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga did everything that was asked of him and more on Tuesday from the Tokyo Dome, as he threw four hitless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Imanaga did mix in four walks, which boosted his pitch count close to 70 pitches prior to his removal from the game by Cubs manager Craig Counsell.

Counsell received plenty of second guessing on social media, especially after Imanaga's replacement, Ben Brown, gave up three runs and put the Cubs in a hole. Imanaga had been pitching rather flawlessly, and the NPB All-Star got a chance to show out in front of Japanese fans who were eager to watch him.

While Counsell's decision is an unpopular one, it is also the right call. It's mid-March after all, not October, and this is why the Cubs and Dodgers ought to be cautious with their starting pitchers in the Tokyo Series.

Cubs fans are annoyed with Craig Counsell for pulling Shota Imanaga

One misstep can force an injury, and put a pitching staff as a whole behind the eight ball with just a week before Opening Day in the United States.

Craig Counsell with his first mistake of the season. Imanaga out after four scoreless innings and 69 pitches.



In comes Ben Brown to give up three quick runs and looking extremely uncomfortable and out of control while doing it.#Cubs down 3-1. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) March 18, 2025

Craig Counsell: "Shota's throwing a no hitter? Get Ben Brown in there immediately!" — Shalooby's Enjoyer (@JBrads3512) March 18, 2025

Craig Counsell really robbed the cubs by making them think he was some smart manager I’m weak — Christian (@coochwastaken) March 18, 2025

I’m so glad we have genius Craig Counsell to take out the starting pitcher who is throwing a no hitter so we can immediately give up the lead. Great baseball mind don’t ya know? #cubs #OpeningDay #chicagocubs — Tom Geairn III (@chsldtg) March 18, 2025

Cubs fans were furious at Counsell, and understandably so given what happened once Imanaga was removed. Chicago is playing on the national stage again with a very real chance at an NL Central title after making savvy moves this past winter. Every decision Counsell makes will be overanalyzed all season long. In the end, this is the gig he signed up for – the Cubs made Counsell the highest-paid manager in MLB history at the time of his deal.

Prior to his outing in Japan, Imanaga said getting the Opening Day start for the Cubs felt like a dream.

“Just feels like a dream,” he said through interpreter Edwin Stanberry before leaving for Tokyo. “The same way when I was a kid and watching the [MLB] players play in Japan, I’m hoping the kids now in Japan who can watch that, they’ll feel the same way.”

Imanaga got the best of Shohei Ohtani in an early at-bat that should make plenty of headlines in Tokyo. Imanaga and Ohtani are friends off the diamond, but on it they are natural competitors.

“Just a wonderful person in general,” Imanaga said of Ohtani. “You don’t really get to meet people like that. But regardless if it was a younger teammate or an older teammate, he respected everybody.”

While Counsell was forced to pull Imanaga early, it's safe to assume he left his mark on the Tokyo Series.