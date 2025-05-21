Craig Counsell learned from his PCA mistake with new Cubs lineup

The Chicago Cubs received some great injury news on Tuesday, as outfielder Ian Happ returned from the injured list. However, Happ's comeback made for a tough decision – should Chicago stick with Pete Crow-Armstrong as the leadoff hitter, or move forward with Happ, who has plenty of experience in that role? Counsell's first choice was Happ, who led off against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

While Happ did record a hit, Crow-Armstrong took his demotion personally. PCA had two hits and scored a run, proving to Counsell that he can excel in any role. The Cubs lineup on Wednesday showcased just that. Counsell is not too big to admit when he made a mistake, and adjust on the fly.

Cubs new-look lineup prominently features Pete Crow-Armstrong

Rather than moving Happ back in the lineup, Counsell was able to prove he believes in both players by keeping the former in the leadoff spot and giving Crow-Armstrong a trial run at cleanup. Given the power PCA has showcased so far this season – and his elite baserunning ability – moving him up to the No. 4 spot makes far more sense than featuring him in the lower half.

It's possible that Counsell had Crow-Armstrong batting fifth on Tuesday just to give his lineup a little more pop against left-handed pitching. Either way, PCA has performed like an All-Star level performer so far this season. Whether against lefties or righties, he ought to receive the recognition of a top-flight hitter.

Counsell doubted whether Crow-Armstrong had the all-around game to be a leadoff hitter in spring training. To be fair, PCA hadn't shown he could hit big-league pitching consistently at that point. Through the first two months of the 2025 season, however, he has put any and all concerns to bed.

"It’s what special players are capable of -- impacting all areas of the game," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said of PCA (h/t MLB.com's Jordan Bastian). "Swinging the bat. Power. Baserunning. Defense. It was a wonderful game, and he made his presence felt in a big way, for sure."

Whether at leadoff, cleanup, or elsewhere, Crow-Armstrong is willing to do whatever it takes to help the Cubs win. Now that Happ is back in the fold, the Cubs must discover what that role is.