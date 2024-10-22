Craig Counsell could shaft Brewers one more time with potential coaching staff steal
By Mark Powell
Milwaukee Brewers fans do not like Craig Counsell one bit. The former Brewers manager bolted for the worst-possible destination last winter on a record contract. At the time, it was tough to blame him, but his comments in the aftermath did not endear him to Brewers fans.
Counsell called the Cubs his 'dream job' and threw some shade at Milwaukee's front office while he was at it. The latter was expected, but Counsell was a fan favorite with the Brewers. He betrayed fans' trust by leaving for their most-hated rival.
A season has gone by, and Brewers fans have yet to forgive Counsell. Frankly, that won't happen for decades. It'll get even worse if Counsell hires Ozzie Timmons to the Cubs coaching staff. Timmons won't return to Milwaukee in 2025, per the Brewers themselves. He has a history with Counsell, of course, and is a former Cubs player.
Craig Counsell could recruit another Brewers coach to the Chicago Cubs
Timmons is exploring his options. Milwaukee consistently ranks among the top lineups in baseball despite the lack of payroll invested. In that sense, Timmons is an organization's dream, because he can make the most out of less resources. Brett Taylor of Bleacher Nation was the first to theorize if he would consider a role with the Cubs:
"I just wonder, given the whole Craig Counsell thing, whether there will be a conversation there. The Cubs ran with a 'lead' hitting coach last year (Dustin Kelly) and three assistants (John Mallee, Juan Cabreja, and James Adduci). The process of figuring out the staff is still ongoing," Taylor wrote.
Counsell is entering his first full offseason with Chicago, and he shouldn't be blamed for trying to add people he is familiar with, whether that be players or coaches. Timmons could be the first, but former Brewers ace Corbin Burnes is also a free agent this winter.
Chicago should use their connections to their benefit. As much as it may anger some Milwaukee fans, Counsell is an asset, and players love playing for him. He will make the most of his situation.