Craig Counsell's shockingly-stern message to Pete Crow-Armstrong could backfire for Cubs
By Lior Lampert
It may be a little early to discuss lineup structures, but Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell has already (loosely) addressed the topic.
Speaking at the Cubs Convention, Counsell was asked about the possibility of third-year center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (PCA) being the club's leadoff hitter in 2025. And based on the skipper's response, that won't happen in the foreseeable future.
Counsell made it abundantly clear that Crow-Armstrong still has work to do before being Chicago's opening batsman. Nonetheless, the former might regret that choice, or at least how the former responded to the question.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Craig Counsell's shockingly-stern message to Pete Crow-Armstrong could backfire for Cubs
"Best offensive players hit the most," Counsell stated (h/t Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic ($)). "There’s no lineup decisions made. But, frankly, gut says no Pete [Crow-Armstrong] at the top to start the year."
Moreover, Counsell said Crow-Armstrong "could get there" eventually, though he shot down the idea rather quickly — and harshly. He deemed the promising young outfielder a "developing baseball player," highlighting how unlikely PCA batting atop the order is.
Crow-Armstrong's blazing speed makes him an appealing option to hit first for Chicago. However, his inability to consistently get on base prevents him from using the high-end quickness to the team's advantage.
Be that as it may, Counsell didn't need to slam the door on the thought so blatantly. There's plenty of time to assess the situation, but he's ostensibly shattering PCA's confidence well before the start of next season.
Meanwhile, who else can lead off for the Cubs? Sharma and Mooney suggest Ian Happ or Nico Hoerner as possibilities, but neither offers the upside PCA does.
Even after a strong finish to the 2024 MLB campaign, Counsell isn't ready to take the training wheels off of Crow-Armstrong quite yet. Nonetheless, that has the potential to age poorly for all parties involved.