Craig Kimbrel's injury revelation should have Braves fans concerned about his battery

The Craig Kimbrel of the early 2010s is no more. While he electrified as a perennial All-Star closer for the Atlanta Braves as an early 20-something under Fredi Gonzalez, Kimbrel returns to the Braves organization a far more worn-down player than we even realized. I took the time to read David O'Brien's latest for The Athletic on Kimbrel and I kept going back to this: What all does he have left?

Kimbrel signed on with the Braves organization on a Minor League contract shortly before the end of spring training. For a Huntsville, Alabama, native who grew up rooting hard for this team, this feels like the right place for him to potentially end his career, however long it lasts. But in O'Brien's article, I it seems like chronic back issues resulted in a major dip in Kimbrel's once-overpowering velocity.

Command and location were never his forte, so this has led to him being less and less of a reliable relief pitcher at this stage of his career. He signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles ahead of last season, only to be let go in September once he unraveled down the stretch for them. Kimbrel can have a role in the Atlanta bullpen, but he will have to adapt his game to have any real staying power.

The Braves do not need a closer with Raisel Iglesias in tote, but they still have to replace A.J. Minter and others.

Craig Kimbrel may not have much left in the tank for the Atlanta Braves

We are talking about a peer of mine returning to the team he is best known for playing for. While Kimbrel did make a boat load of All-Star Game appearances on other teams, he is still revered in Braves Country for being the franchise's all-time saves leader. Kimbrel may have solidified his case for Cooperstown after being part of the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox squad, but still.

You hate to see a star player be a shell of himself. When a guy no longer has it, it becomes quite obvious. Conversely, I think what we all root for is a second act of sorts. Can you find a way to still play at a high level anyway? Position players may have an easier time at adapting at this than pitchers, but we have seen pitchers reinvent themselves before. I am just afraid that Kimbrel may be all she wrote.

What I do think him coming back to the Braves organization does is gives him a little bit extra pep in his step to just go out there and play well anyway. This is his team. This is home. Nobody other than his own family is going to root harder for the guy than the many legions of Braves Country scattered all across the country. Unfortunately, when he has reached his expiration date, they will let him know.

In the meantime, I am eager to see what Kimbrel has left in the tank, if anything at all, for the Braves.