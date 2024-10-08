1 critical error Aaron Boone made in Game 2, 1 thing he got right
The New York Yankees couldn't get the job done in Game 2 of the NLDS, falling 4-2 to the Kansas City Royals. As the series heads to Kauffman Stadium tied at one apiece, Yankees fans are left questioning some of the decisions that led to the loss.
The fourth inning, where Carlos Rodón gave up all four of the Royals’ runs, ultimately sealed the Yankees' fate but a key managerial decision by Aaron Boone has drawn significant criticism.
Jon Berti at first base
Prior to Game 2, Jon Berti had never played or started a minor league or MLB game at first base. However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone opted to start him in the ninth spot in the lineup. While Oswaldo Cabrera had a solid defensive performance at first in Game 1, his struggles against left-handed pitching, hitting just .190 with a .469 OPS this season, influenced the decision. With Anthony Rizzo still on the IL and unavailable for the ALDS, Boone took a gamble on Berti, who had only played three innings at first base in a spring training game.
To Berti's credit, he made several solid defensive plays, including a standout moment when he snagged a line drive from Hunter Renfroe and turned it into a double play with runners on the corners. However, his offensive struggles became a glaring issue.
In his first at-bat, Berti struck out with Anthony Volpe in scoring position, squandering an early opportunity for the Yankees. His next two at-bats resulted in a lineout and another unproductive plate appearance, before finally recording a hit in the ninth inning. Despite his late-game single, Berti's inability to contribute offensively proved costly. Boone’s decision to start him and not pinch-hit Cabrera earlier raised questions about missed opportunities that could have shifted the game’s outcome.
Boone’s bright spot: The bullpen
Despite Boone's questionable moves with Berti, his bullpen management remained sharp. After Rodón’s early exit, the Yankees' bullpen gave up zero earned runs over five innings. Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle both delivered strong outings, each recording two strikeouts and keeping the Royals in check. While Boone’s decisions may have faltered in some areas, the bullpen continued to be a bright spot, giving the Yankees hope for Game 3.
As the series moves to Kansas City, the Yankees will need to capitalize on their strengths and avoid the missteps that plagued them in Game 2.