Croix Bethune's sensational rookie year is the beginning of the next-best USWNT star
When the United States Women's National Team named its roster for the Paris Olympics this past summer, casual fans had not heard of a handful of names on the roster. With a new head coach in Emma Hayes, there was an impending sense that the roster would be completely overhauled. No roster spot was safe, and no key people were safe either.
Enter an alternate on the roster named Croix Bethune. The third overall draft pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft to the Washington Spirit, Bethune was leading the league in assists before the Olympic break. Then, when Jaedyn Shaw was injured, Bethune found her way onto the roster and, eventually, into the game against Australia.
This was just a glimpse of what USWNT fans saw in the young star. After winning a gold medal this summer, Bethune became the first player in NWSL history to win both Rookie of the Year and Midfielder of the Year in the same season. It's not the only record Bethune has broken this season.
Let's look back at Bethune's rookie season and how this is just the beginning of the next USWNT legend's career.
A record-breaking rookie campaign
Bethune only played in 17 games this season, as she was placed on the season-ending injury list in September due to tearing her meniscus. In those 17 games, Bethune scored five goals and 10 assists, matching Tobin Heath's single-season assist record set in 2016. She was also the first rookie in league history to record three assists in a single game; a 4-2 win over the Chicago Red Stars in May.
Her immediate impact helped the Spirit tremendously. After the 2023 season, Washington was trending downward. Bethune, a vocal leader and using her high soccer IQ to find gaps in opposing teams, helped stabilize the midfield and feed the ball to the forwards or out wide. Even though Bethune missed the last two months of the season, Washington made it all the way to the finals, ultimately losing 1-0 to Orlando.
“You can’t just focus on yourself and your positioning in the game. You have to focus on your other teammates, but also the opposing team spacing,” Bethune said to The Athletic in May. “There’s little cues someone might be seeing in a space, and maybe they don’t recognize that they’re in the right space, so just telling them like ‘Yes sit right there, stay there, you’re in a good spot.’ Because they could also be open, but they could drag people in that could leave say, our winger open or leave me open, and then they could be the third pass so they could play the winger, play me, I play the person that was sitting in the right spot. So it’s all about spaces, and communication is key.”
Bethune's future, internationally and at home
As she prepares to return from her injury, Bethune will regain her midfield role with the Spirit next year. She and fellow USWNT star Trinity Rodman will return as Washington looks to run back their successful season.
Internationally, Bethune should see more minutes as time goes on. The center midfield position currently belongs to captain Lindsay Horan, with Sam Coffey, Rose Lavelle, Catarina Macario and Korbin Albert all rotating in.
When she was subbed in the Australia game during the Olympics, she played forward in relief of Mallory Swanson. While Bethune is adaptable, her playmaking ability and passing skills will suit her better in the midfield. But, she was replacing Shaw on the roster, who is a forward.
If center midfield is locked down for some time with all those players, Bethune could take some reps out on the wings. Her ability to find the holes and, most importantly, attack them by carrying the ball herself or passing it off would help the USWNT out wide. Having a center midfielder mentality but playing somewhere else with strengthen the entire midfield, and support the forwards to get the ball to them, to ultimately create scoring chances.
While we got a glimpse of Bethune's potential this year, the skills she has showcased will carry her forward in both the NWSL and with the National Team. At 23 years old, Bethune has proven that she can hang at any level with any player.